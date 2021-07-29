Editorial: For Petaluma homelessness efforts, a tiny step in the right direction

Something has changed in Petaluma.

City Councilmember Dennis Pocekay has noticed it. Before he was elected this past November, Pocekay, a local doctor, said there seemed to be no local appetite for temporary shelters – tiny homes – for the city’s homeless residents.

So when COTS CEO Chuck Fernandez endorsed the idea in an early June op-ed in these very pages, Pocekay said he started to “make the rounds again,” talking with city leaders about what it would take to get something in place.

“It’s what seemed to make sense to me all along,” Pocekay told the Argus-Courier earlier this month. “It’s not a panacea. But I believe several cities, more than several, have made something like that be effective.”

As Pocekay was prodding, city staff was working with Fernandez and others to develop plans for Petaluma’s first tiny home village, a $1.7 million effort that would see more than two dozen of the units installed on city-owned land surrounding the COTS-run Mary Isaak Center.

We’re not sure, precisely, what prompted the city’s shift in approach – an approach the city council is expected to officially approve Aug. 2. But we wholeheartedly support this new tact, which promises new solutions amid the specter of surging homelessness just as we’re emerging from coronavirus-induced upheaval.

Most tiny homes put to use for these purposes are less than 100 square feet, and feature little more than a bed and a place to store a few possessions. Although some have heating and air conditioning, the vast majority of these units won’t have kitchens or running water.

The units, quite simply, give residents, “four walls and a roof and door they (can) lock,” to slightly paraphrase Santa Rosa City Council member Jack Tibbetts, whose St. Vincent De Paul homelessness nonprofit runs the county’s only tiny home installation – the 60-unit Los Guilicos Village in east Santa Rosa.

Why is that important?

Let’s ask Jude Murgacz, a homeless Oaklander who spoke with Argus-Courier Editor Tyler Silvy last month at an encampment beneath Interstate 880.

When he lived in San Francisco, with nowhere to stay, Murgacz said he spent his nights wandering the streets.

“I had a storage unit during the day, but it would close at 8 o’clock at night,” he said. “So from then I would just walk and try to stay awake. Because if you fall asleep, people will steal your things.”

The same could be said for residents who try to leave their unsecured campsites for work.

“To have an actual place to call home, and have shelter…I can’t think of anybody who wouldn’t want something like that,” Murgacz said.

There will be those who criticize the city’s new proposal, which offers a waypoint between living on the streets and the stability of a job and more permanent housing. For years, nothing less than permanent supportive housing would do. And in those years, a meager amount of units have come available.

That’s why cities like Petaluma are beginning to pivot, at least partially – to offer something else.

“You’ve got to have an end goal. Our goal is to end homelessness one person at a time,” Petaluma City Manager Peggy Flynn said. “It’s developing the tools and building a muscle that we have never built before in this city – and have always relied on others to address. We want to be part of the solution.”

We have some data, produced right here in Sonoma County, that can help ease at least some of the fears surrounding the shift toward tiny homes.

Since it opened in early 2020, with hot showers, fresh meals and a laundry list of services, Los Guilicos Village has served 168 people, has permanently housed 55 and has seen dozens seek help with drug or mental health problems, according to data compiled in May.

The perceived success of Los Guilicos has not only sparked greater interest in the solution locally, but has drawn interest throughout the West Coast and beyond, Tibbetts said.

“We’re seeing a proliferation of these tiny villages across the nation,” he said. “We have actively consulted to 14 different cities. Of those, five have already built these, propped them up, and they’re occupied.”

There is no perfect solution in homelessness. But creating options, even tiny ones, is a giant step in the right direction.