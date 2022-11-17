Staff at the Argus-Courier beamed as the colorful Pride flag was painted across a Kentucky Street crosswalk earlier this month, paid for by private funds raised by the nonprofit Amor Para Todos. With offices around the corner on Keller Street, most all of us made a visit to see the beautiful addition the neighborhood. And despite years of moderating often-hateful comments on our Facebook page, we were still taken aback by what happened next.

When the story hit social media, we saw the expected mix of appreciation and awe over the inclusive project. But then the trolls arrived, in larger camps than we’ve witnessed since COVID first broke out. These “trolls,” to be clear, are mostly our neighbors — not outside influences. But like so many keyboard warriors, they often feel emboldened to be even more extreme on social media.

The comments ranged from absolute hate speech, to the completely out of touch. Several people, while expressing their displeasure, questioned why it wasn’t painted red, white and blue “for all Americans” — as if celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community in this one measly crosswalk somehow took something away from the larger population. As the popular adage goes: More rights (or recognition) for someone else does not mean fewer rights for you — it’s not pie.

To be clear, these critical comments were matched equally by signs of love and support. Nonetheless, we spent much of that day closely watching Facebook to delete the hateful messages as quickly as they were posted.

Later that same day, we learned the crosswalk had been damaged.

In the cover of darkness, someone burned their tires over the Pride flag. No one can prove it was intentional — perhaps the accidental work of one of the many of the impaired drivers who plague our roads? Sure, maybe. But its location, so clearly started as soon as the rubber hit those colorful lines, made it appear to most bystanders as an intentional act — or even a hate crime.

“I think that is to send a hateful message to the community,” Chelsea Rose Kurmick, chair of the nonprofit LGBTQIA+ group, Positive Images, told the Press Democrat.

We tend to agree. And that kind of hate has no home here.

Based on the comments we moderated, it’s hard for some to understand why it is important for the city to honor our gay and trans communities in such a public display. But only by celebrating our oppressed cultures and allowing people to live without fear and judgment can we heal the many years of marginalizing people simply for being themselves.

Honestly, it’s sad we even have to have this editorial in 2022, but considering the toxic national political climate, not totally unexpected. Here in progressive Petaluma, however, we hope for better.

To those who live with slivers of hate in their heart, please remember: Love always wins. It always will.