Editorial: Help us cover sports this season

The fall sports season is upon us — Go Gauchos! And Trojans! And Mustangs!

Meanwhile, across the country, sports desks at many newspapers are shrinking.

Just last month, the New York Times collapsed its entire sports department, redistributing 35 journalists and editors, while ending decades of coverage of Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, National Football League and more. Instead, sports fans can subscribe to The Athletic, a specialty product the Times bought for $550 million in 2022 (and is clearly looking to recoup some of those expenses).

The Athletic erupted on the scene in 2016 with a hostile business model, designed to replace sports departments by hiring away the top talent. Ironically, in 2017, a Times opinion piece stated, “In a couple of years, once The Athletic has completed its breakneck expansion, perhaps that newspaper’s sports section will no longer exist.”

Meanwhile, also in July, the Los Angeles Times ended its long-standing tradition of providing game summaries, box scores and standings.

“The LA Times is saying actually, we can't afford to do that anymore, and therefore we're going to go broader brush,” media correspondent David Folkenflik said on the NPR segment, “We might be nearing the end of 'the sports pages' in newspapers as we know them.”

Despite these changes to our industry, we at the Argus-Courier remain committed to local sports coverage, although we are admittedly in a time of transition.

Most readers know we lost our extraordinary sports editor John “JJ” Jackson unexpectedly last month. In January, we also lost our longtime sports freelancer George Haire after a battle with cancer.

It’s been a heartwrenching year.

News reporter and Casa Grande graduate Amelia Richardson will be stepping up to help fill this impossible void, along with the talented sports department from our sister paper, The Press Democrat. But we need the community at large to help cover Petaluma’s many teams, inside and outside of our local schools.

We’re looking for involved parents, active students and coaches to help provide information on local sports. Even sending in simple game results and a few photos can help ensure all of our athletes make it to the page. If you are passionate about local athletics, or someone who just happens to be at a lot of games, we’d love to hear from you.

Reach out to publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com to find out more. There are a limited number of paid positions for students, both writers and photographers. If you want to do a little bit of everything, or just cover a particular team, we’re eager to find a bevy of sports contributors to help keep the sports page full.

Covering team sports just became a team sport, and we appreciate all of those individuals who are already helping out.