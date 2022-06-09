Editorial: Heralding the class of 2022

First off, a huge CONGRATULATIONS to the graduating seniors in the class of 2022. Whether at Casa Grande, Petaluma High, St. Vincent’s or any of the other schools Petaluma students attend, this is your moment. Getting that diploma is the culmination of years of hard work, and nothing can take away the education these students have earned in their K-12 careers.

For this class, it’s been quite the journey to graduation day, marred by annual disruptions. Fires gave way to public safety power outages which led to a worldwide pandemic that introduced us to terms like “social distancing.”

It’s true, every crop of seniors seems to face its own set of challenges. Students of past generations graduated into a financial crisis, or had their worldview rocked by 9/11, or hid under their desks during Cold War drills. But there is one key difference.

Those students experienced society’s trauma and challenges together, with their peers, teachers and counselors who could offer community and support. Today’s students were told that the one thing most teenagers want to do — hang out with their friends — would literally put people in harms way, potentially even killing a loved one.

Can you imagine the pressure on these still-developing teens?

Like most of the country, local students had to battle intense learning loss in recent years. Distance learning was absolutely necessary to protect our teachers, administrators and students (and their families), but it was unbearably difficult at times, for all involved.

Multiple studies show that students did not learn as much as they would have if they were in the classroom. Low-income, Black and Latinx students fared much worse than their white, Asian or wealthier counterparts, causing Thomas Kane, author of one such Harvard study, to say: “This will probably be the largest increase in educational inequity in a generation.”

That’s why these graduating seniors are so stunning. They have worked through the most impossible of situations.

These challenges have changed our students. Fewer are going to college, fearful of being saddled with student loan debt, or questioning whether college is the right path to success.

“Overall, enrollment at public colleges and universities declined by more than 604,000 students in spring 2022, or 5%. Within the public sector, community colleges dropped the most, losing 351,000 students or 7.8%,” the New York Times reported.

No one can deny the value of education, but maybe that’s a silver lining of these past two years, as children learned to carve their own path. College isn’t the only option, and this generation of students seems more emboldened to take the road less traveled.

We wish them the very best in their future goals and dreams. Happy trails, graduates — don’t be a stranger.