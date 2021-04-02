Editorial: Improving Petaluma’s roads, the Bay Area’s worst, worth the wait

Last November, eight months into the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has upended lives and wrecked economies large and small, Petaluma voters decided for the first time to tax themselves.

Residents here had company, helping Petaluma join a wave of Sonoma County cities whose voters decided, despite the hard realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, to invest in their communities.

Voters in Cloverdale, Cotati, Sonoma, Healdsburg and Santa Rosa all approved tax renewals - in some cases permanent extensions - despite organized opposition from business groups like the North Bay Leadership Council, North Coast Builders Exchange, the Sonoma County Farm Bureau and the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber.

At the county level, voters passed Measure DD with almost three-fourths support, extending the Sonoma County Transportation Authority’s quarter-cent sales tax - the one that helped pay for Highway 101 widening - for another 20 years. Now, each city will get a cut of the funds for their street repair efforts. In Petaluma, that translates to a $1 million infusion for pothole repairs. The city gets another $1 million annual boost from a gas tax increase California voters approved in 2018. North McDowell reconstruction has gas tax money to thank.

Petaluma voters in Nocember overwhelmingly approved Measure U, the city’s first dedicated sales tax, backing the ballot question with 60.8% of the vote and sending a clear message in the process: rebuild this city.

The 1-cent sales tax will generate $13 million annually, funding a variety of city services. But perhaps most exciting - and most visible - will be the city’s planned investment in roads.

In the coming years, city leaders say they will issue $40 million in bonds for major infrastructure projects. Combined with existing work on Highway 101, and the city’s long-planned projects, like the reconstruction of the city’s southern gateway, Petaluma Boulevard South, the road ahead is bright - thanks in large part to all of the orange cones dotting our roadways.

Here’s where we’ll urge a little patience. Nobody likes gridlock, but in order to fix Petaluma’s roads, known as the Bay Area’s very worst, we may have to endure longer wait times in some cases.

Leading up to this moment, Petaluma’s pothole-pocked, 396 lane miles of paved streets have become a frequent nuisance and a common punchline among residents - and for good reason.

Our road network alone faces a $100 million deferred maintenance backlog as city officials have shifted funding to balance budgets in the wake of a 2008 financial crisis from the city government never fully recovered.

Consider that without Measure U revenue, the city would have faced a $6.4 million annual deficit during each of the next five years. With the new, voter-approved revenue, our city leaders won’t be forced to find a way to fill that $30 million hole.

“Not only are we able to stop the bleeding, looking at this deficit, but now we can move forward (on infrastructure and staffing),” City Manager Peggy Flynn said in an interview last week. “It’s an incredible feat for us. What we are doing is rebuilding this city.”

That sounds like a lot of work. And it is. But we think it will be worth the wait.