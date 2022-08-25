Editorial: It’s campaign sign season - here are the rules

If history is any indicator, the vacant lots near Lakeville and D Street will soon be heavily dotted with brightly colored campaign signs touting candidates and state ballot measures. It’s an important part of the political process, although the effectiveness of such signs are debatable.

“Our initial hunch was we’d see higher (voter) turnout where there was lots of signs,” Jonathan Krasno, a political science professor at Binghamton University in New York, told the Chicago Tribune in 2016. “What we found is that we were wrong.

He added, “We didn’t find any evidence of increased turnout. We did see some evidence of increased vote share. That is, a candidate with a lot of signs did better where they had signs than where they didn’t have signs. The effects weren’t huge, but they were there.”

So, as we embark on another election season, here’s a brief reminder on the city, county and state rules when it comes to campaign material.

As required by the Fair Political Practices Commission, all signs, TV ads, mailers and other campaign material must clearly display who funded the message, whether it be the candidate or a committee backing them. Knowing where the money flows keeps transparency in local election.

The state of California prohibits posting any campaign signs until 90 days prior to the election (that means Aug. 10 was the kick-off for the Nov. 8 race). If the sign is on a state-run road, a “Statement of Responsibility” must be filed with Caltrans to identify who will remove the sign, which cannot exceed 32-square-feet.

In unincorporated Sonoma County, i.e. the area outside Petaluma’s city limits, you must first pull a zoning permit from Permit Sonoma to display any signs . In residential areas, you can post no more than two single-sided, 16-square-foot signs, or one double-sided, 32-square-foot sign, per parcel. Property owners can face a fine if signs are not removed by 20 days after the election.

Of course, there are the common sense requirements: signs cannot impede the view of traffic, or be perched higher than 7-feet above the ground.

In the city of Petaluma, campaign signs in residential neighborhoods are limited to 20-square-feet in area, and 6-feet in height. They can’t sit within 5-feet of the property line or on the roof of any building. Out in the agricultural, commercial and mixed-use areas, the permitted sign size balloons to 50-square-feet for free standing signs, but even larger signs may be placed on existing sign structures. All signs must be removed 15 days after the election, by Nov. 22.

Petaluma has been a hotbed of stolen campaign signs, if Nextdoor is to be believed. Just fair warning, such crimes are considered petty theft, punishable by up to $1,000 fine or six months in jail.

Let’s all agree to play by the rules in the spirit of a fair election season.