Editorial: It’s time for Old Adobe’s school board to weigh in

For months, as parents and the teachers union at Old Adobe Union School District lobbed fresh, fierce criticism at Superintendent Sonjhia Lowery during public meetings, the district’s board of trustees did little to acknowledge the burgeoning fracas.

When contract negotiations wore on with little hope for agreement, the Old Adobe Teachers Association dug in, pushing back on offers it called “insulting” and offering critiques the professionalism and approach of Lowery, who was hired amid the coronavirus pandemic just last June.

It’s a common tactic in teacher negotiations: Appeal to the school board, the elected leaders with the power to intervene on your behalf with their lone employee – the superintendent of schools.

But even as accusations of racism encircle teachers’ critiques of Lowery, a Black woman, it’s unclear whether the board has the will to act – either to stand up for the new superintendent they hired during the most challenging year an educator could imagine, or the teachers seeking more financial stability at the negotiating table.

As the fight has spilled out – into the pages of the Argus-Courier, in statements issued by the Sonoma County NAACP, counter statements from union members and more – nothing has changed in the elected board’s approach.

School Board President Michael Fung didn’t return requests for comment from the Argus-Courier, nor have his four colleagues on the board. And there’s no indication the board has issued a single public statement on the matter.

The trustees have remained silent, sidelining themselves in the face of not just impasse in contract negotiations, but the union’s inflammatory decision to approve a vote of no confidence in the superintendent – a first in the district’s history.

It’s an untenable approach to unprecedented tumult within the east Petaluma school district, where nearly 2,000 students and their families are counting on school administrators and teachers to work together with hopes of returning to in-person learning full time in just six weeks’ time.

Amid that important work, a variety of fault lines have developed between teachers and the district’s administration.

While the district has offered up to 3% increases in each of the next two years, along with one-time bonuses, the teachers union has sought greater parity with teachers statewide, a goal that would require raises totaling more than 17% over the next two years. State-mandated mediation hearings started June 23.

Beyond the numbers, there is the potential for ongoing damage to the relationships needed to keep the school district going. But instead of intervention to help smooth tensions, the board has offered only silence. That leaves us with some hard truths:

- There is disagreement over the terms of the Old Adobe Union School District’s contract with its teachers.

- Lowery is a decorated, veteran administrator who has earned numerous accolades in her career.

- There is open critique of the superintendent’s approach and leadership style by the teacher’s union and parents.

- There is disagreement over whether that critique is rooted in racism, teachers’ desire to win the contract fight, both, or neither.

- There are five school board members who have remained silent throughout.

Many of those facts are difficult, if not impossible, to change. We’d settle for one tweak, though.

Old Adobe Union Board of Trustees: It’s time to talk.