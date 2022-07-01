Editorial: July 4 musings from local veteran

This year we will celebrate the 246th anniversary of America’s independence. This Fourth of July does not only represent the creation of a new nation, but the creation of a new civilization, one founded on the principles of freedom, self-government and religious equality.

This month also has the historical importance of being the 160th anniversary of the Medal of Honor created by President Lincoln on July 12, 1782. The Medal of Honor is the United States government’s highest and most prestigious military decoration to distinguish those who exhibited incredible acts of valor. In Petaluma we honor Richard Penry, a recipient of this medal, with a park bearing his name, Penry Park.

On this special holiday we should remember all those brave men and women throughout history who fought on our behalf to give us the freedoms we are privileged to have today. Many of those soldiers died on foreign shores, never to see their loved ones again. They gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives for us all to have the freedoms we appreciate today.

June 25, 2022 marked the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, a day we should also remember.

Sadly not all our national heroes have been properly recognized. Compared to other war veterans the Korean War veterans had a solemn homecoming. Not greeted by applause or parade, these soldiers came home quietly, slipping back into a society that was mostly just plain tired of war. The average citizen possibly being completely unaware of what these veterans experienced on their behalf.

Those who fought in the Korean War faced some of the most brutal conditions imaginable with most days the temperature dipping below zero degrees Fahrenheit. The Korean War is often called the “Forgotten War” because it was largely overshadowed by WWII and Vietnam, yet this year these brave veterans deserve to be remembered for their heroic service. Over 6.8 million American men and women served during the Korean War from June 27, 1950, to Jan. 31, 1955. Over 50,000 lost their lives, and more than 100,000 were wounded.

This year’s 2022 Veterans Day Parade will honor all those who fought for our freedom in Korea, the theme being “You are not Forgotten.” We will offer our city’s highest tribute to our veterans of Korea to recognize them as we should have done the day they came home.

Happy Independence Day!

Joe Noriel is the coordinator of the American Legion Veterans Day Parade in Petaluma.