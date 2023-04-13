Editorial: Keeping the vulnerable SAFE

Based on national estimates, 20% of all 911 calls are related to substance use or mental health. Mostly, these are people who need a helping hand — someone to cut through the haze and allow them to feel safe.

That’s where the appropriately named SAFE (Specialized Assistance for Everyone) team steps in — a program of Petaluma People Services Center. These specially trained professionals respond 24/7 with direct resources and supportive care, with a goal of arriving to a better outcome than the all too common merry-go-round of jail time or involuntary mental health holds.

The need is pronounced.

In the first fiscal year since its July 2021 launch, the SAFE team responded to more than 4,000 calls — mostly mental health reports — representing about 6% of the 65,491 911 calls Petaluma received in 2022. The bulk of those did not require the assistance of law enforcement, ensuring a better use of city resources. It boils down to a simple concept: Let police respond to crimes, while mental health and addiction specialists provide crisis intervention. They team up only when necessary.

It’s been so successful, PPSC now runs SAFE teams in Cotati, Rohnert Park, Sonoma State University and, launched with a ribbon cutting just last week, the city of San Rafael.

Fueled by $1 million in Measure U tax dollars in Petaluma, it’s an important systemic change aimed at bringing a more holistic approach to policing and emergency response.

“Funding for the program comes from the municipalities, Petaluma being the first in the Bay Area to launch a crisis intervention team, in part because the youth in Petaluma came together and said that they wanted to have an a civilian request to mental health calls rather than police,” said Elece Hempel, executive director of PPSC.

It is based on CAHOOTS, a similar model launched in Eugene, Oregon, which a recent study showed was successful overall, but often overburdened with calls, which can cause long response times.

“What we heard consistently throughout (from) folks we spoke with was that CAHOOTS is great, we really need them, but their availability has really suffered, and response times have been a challenge,” Michelle Weinzetl, the lead researcher on the study, said in the Eugene Register-Guard. "That has really created a bottleneck in terms of providing these core services."

Hempel said response times have not been an issue locally. But the number of 911 calls in Petaluma is increasing quickly at the fire department. Local firefighters have seen demands for their services grow 9% in 2019, and 2021 and 2022, a hike that is on trend to continue this year, said Assistant Fire Chief Chad Costa.

SAFE has the potential to lessen the load for first responders, by taking on the cases that require a special type of intervention. It’s a better use of government resources, and another Petaluma-born trend that is catching the attention of other municipalities.

“Statewide our program is becoming the model that most cities want to implement,” Hempel said.

Like banning gas stations or leading the state in water conservation, we are once again blazing our own trail, this time to support the most vulnerable. Petaluma should be proud for finding a leading solution to this long stand problem, and PPSC deserves ample support for making it all possible — one of dozens of programs it offers for the betterment of us all.