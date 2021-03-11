Editorial: Lauding the gas station ban with one caveat

First it was the “Egg Basket of the World.”

Then, for more than a half century, Petaluma played host to the World Wrist Wrestling Championships.

In its latest star turn, Petaluma basked last week in the afterglow of the city council’s passage of a ban on new gas station construction, a prohibition thought to be the first of its kind in the world, let alone the United States.

Our little North Bay community, which has a well-earned reputation of tooting its own horn, didn’t pursue the gas station ban to draw attention, said Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett.

“We didn’t know we would be the first, and I keep saying that we didn’t do this to be the first,” Barrett said.

Nevertheless, Barrett has juggled back-to-back media requests since the ordinance was first introduced during a Petaluma City Council meeting Feb. 22, and her email inbox has been packed with inquiries from across the globe.

Barrett, who has lived in Petaluma since 1979 and served on the council for more than 14 years, said she’s never seen a local policy decision draw the eyes of the world quite like this gas station construction ban.

Petaluma, once again, has made history. Barrett et al are allowed to take a bow. And as for the horn, toot-toot!

The city’s prohibition of new gas stations stalls our number at 16 stations city-wide – 17 if you include the 16-pump station long-planned for the Safeway location at McDowell Boulevard and Maria Drive.

The move, which city leaders say has been in the works since a temporary freeze on new gas stations in 2019, is meant to encourage a switch to electric and hydrogen charging stations as Sonoma County’s second-largest city aims to become carbon neutral by 2030.

It’s in keeping with city leaders’ climate promises and goals, too. As Petaluma works toward carbon neutrality, prohibiting the continued development of fueling centers is one of 15 key steps outlined in the city’s climate response framework.

As much as we support the city’s efforts to reduce our carbon footprint – a laudable goal at any point, a mandate given the climate crisis – we also know that policies with even the best of intentions can have unexpected consequences.

In 2008, when Petaluma used its General Plan update to nix drive-thrus of any kind, a ban meant to tackle the scourge of heavy pollution emanating from lines of idling vehicles, it’s not clear city leaders contemplated the full scope of such a ban’s impact.

Did they know that just five years later they would hear heart-wrenching testimony from elderly residents, sick residents and those suffering disabilities when that ban blocked a drive-thru pharmacy on South McDowell Boulevard?

A prohibition on gas stations, like so many green policies, has the potential to hurt those who can least afford to be hurt. Those with less means will be the last to shell out their hard-earned dollars for costly electric vehicles, and a dearth of gas stations in a growing community could lead to longer drives (and more pollution) for those seeking to fill up.

To be clear, the gas station ban is a good move, and will take effect in the early days of April. But we encourage city leaders to remain cognizant of unintended consequences, track those impacts and do everything in their power to mitigate harm, especially for residents with fewer resources and those in marginalized communities. We can’t lose sight on equity on our road to carbon neutrality.