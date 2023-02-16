Editorial: Let’s all celebrate Black History Month in style

Black History Month is both a celebration and a remembrance, not to mention an important teaching tool in our schools. But here in Petaluma, where the population is largely White and Latino, recognition of this important month is often a bit more muted than one might see elsewhere.

And that’s a problem.

For so many years, we have looked to our Black neighbors to lead us in celebrating Black History Month, most traditionally Petaluma Blacks for Community Development. But in a city like Petaluma where only 1.3% of the population is Black, according to census data, that’s a lot of work to heap on a few people.

It can feel tricky, because such recognition must be culturally sensitive, acknowledging the many brilliant contributions of Black people, along with the hundreds of years of oppression inflicted upon them.

There’s good advice to be found in a 2021 CNN opinion piece, “White parents, it’s time to do the work honoring Black history” by Melanie L. Harris, author of “Ecowomanism: African American Women and Earth-Honoring Faiths,” and Jennifer Harvey, author of “Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children in a Racially Unjust America.”

“Some parents may know it’s important we all celebrate Black excellence but worry that participating at home might be a form of appropriation. Others realize that legacies of racial inequality and white privilege are the reasons Black accomplishments are so remarkable. Acknowledging that might feel complicated, even overwhelming,” they wrote, before highlighting a dozen ways to mark the month with children.

This includes reading the works of Black authors, supporting Black-owned businesses and nonprofit organizations, and acknowledging not only America’s lengthy history of racism, but the many moments of Black joy found in our history books.

“Black history isn’t just a story of the past. It’s being made today,” Harris and Harvey wrote in an important reminder for us all.

There are thousands of fascinating stories to share and people to celebrate this month, not to mention interesting Black-owned businesses to support like Petaluma’s Dandy Sandos, Street Social, Urembo Asili skin care or Table Culture Provisions.

There are a number of events to mark the occasion this year, with music, history and gatherings:

∎ Once again, Petaluma Blacks for Community Development has created a robust Black History exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum on 4th Street. “From Enslavement to the Path of Freedom: The Power of Black Resistance” is a must-see show that is free to visit through March 26. They have also coordinated programming across the county, which is worth checking out on their website.

∎ On Feb. 18, PBCD invites children to come down for story time at the museum from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.

∎ New Life Christian Church will host its 45th annual Black History Month celebration, which includes music and discussion, on Feb. 25 at 5:30 p.m.

We encourage all readers to take part in this month of recognition — learn something new about the accomplishments of Black people, support the ongoing efforts for equality, or at least familiarize yourself with the history of Black History Month.

It all began in 1926 with Negro History Week, a concept proposed by Dr. Carter G. Woodson, the second Black American to receive a doctorate degree from Harvard University.

At the time, some school districts, especially in the South, shied away from talking at all about the Black American experience, so Woodson brought it front and center. He picked February to honor the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln, but it wasn’t federally recognized until 1976, when then-President Gerald Ford officially declared it Black History Month.

Created during a time when Black Americans’ stories were openly ignored or buried by mainstream media and education systems, nearly 100 years later, the month of February should be a month we all honor, regardless of our skin color.

Happy Black History Month!