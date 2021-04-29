Editorial: Let’s never return to the normal we had before COVID

The coronavirus pandemic has given us a lot miss.

We have missed sports seasons, classrooms, dinners out and get-togethers with family and friends. More bluntly, we have also missed living in a world free from fear of a deadly virus that has killed so many of our loved ones, particularly our cherished elders.

When we miss things, we naturally pine for the times that came before. We long for a return to normal where those things we’ve missed are again part of our lives. But we won’t get the people we’ve lost back.

And here’s another important note: We missed plenty before COVID-19 breached Sonoma County’s borders.

We missed the boat on equity, creating an insidious ecosystem of policies that have contributed to housing and homeless crises while perpetuating disparate outcomes for our BIPOC neighbors, as well as those without financial means. Small, unthinking slights that have made life harder for underrepresented Sonoma County residents.

County health officials didn’t start tracking racial and ethnic data for positive COVID-19 tests until more than a month after the initial shelter-in-place order, depriving the county of important insight into the impacts of the virus on different groups.

Just two months later, in June, it was revealed that three-quarters of residents who had tested positive were from the county’s Latino community, despite the county being just 27% Latino.

We missed the message on climate and transportation, where change has come at a snail’s pace despite Mother Nature’s best efforts to nudge us all in the right direction with deadly firestorms, ruinous flooding events and historic drought.

These daily realities represent the inertia of the status quo, and the pandemic offers a chance to change the paradigm.

How did we come to decide spewing emissions into the atmosphere by idling our vehicles as part of an hour-plus commute on a four-lane highway was the best and highest use of our time? And when did we decide ending the commute by plopping into a little cube inside a bigger cube for a mundane 9-to-5 workday was the way to go? We didn’t, clearly.

These arbitrary commutes disappeared overnight when the pandemic hit, revealing our rote daily lives were more the product of acquiescence than thoughtful planning.

Not only was this past approach bad for the planet, causing mass pollution, it’s bad for families. The pandemic, in many cases, proved people are happier with flexibility and the opportunity to work when it makes sense for them – as long as they get the job done.

In an interview with the Argus-Courier last week, Petaluma City Council member D’Lynda Fischer said the idea of a return to normalcy “turns her stomach.”

In many ways, we agree. And we’re glad to hear an elected leader say it.

We encourage city leaders, businesses and residents to embrace positive change as we climb out of the pandemic. It has never been more clear than at this inflection point in our world’s history that we can and should take an active role in shaping our future.

Let’s see fewer single-passenger car trips and less commuting. Let’s find ways to spend more time outdoors. Let’s keep our flu numbers down in the wintertime by re-using all of the cool masks we’ve accumulated in the past 13 months.

Let’s invest in public health and other institutions to ensure they’re ready to respond to the next challenge.

In this unique moment, before our routines return, we have the opportunity to reimagine our daily lives in a way that considers the person, the planet and the peace of mind. Let’s do it right.