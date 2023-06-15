Editorial: Love trounces hate at Petaluma Library’s ‘Drag Story Hour’

The national debate about children’s story hours hosted by drag queens at local libraries came home last week. And in true Petaluma form, the number of supporters vastly outweighed the five protesters who stood outside the library on Saturday morning.

In many ways, drag queens are like modern fairy tale princesses — they’re colorful, they’re funny and they preach values of inclusivity and acceptance. It’s a fun way to get youth — especially LGBTQ+ kids — excited about reading and libraries.

The Petaluma branch of the Sonoma County Library System is celebrating Pride month in a variety of ways that showcase the rich and textured LGTBQ+ community. From featured books to special events, the local libraries are proving there’s room for all.

“Libraries are for everyone. Not every book in the library is for every patron, but every patron is going to find a book in the library,” library communications director Ray Holley told The Press Democrat.

If an event doesn’t appeal to you, no one is forcing you to go. There’s no need to shut down the fun for everyone just to suit one group’s way of thinking.

To its credit, the protesters, members of the Facebook group Sonoma County Parents Stand Up For Our Kids, said it’s not about disparaging the LGBTQ community.

“We want everybody to live and enjoy their lives, but there are certain things that are adult appropriate that are not appropriate for others … (Drag) kings and queens are adult entertainers and … it’s not child material,” said Renata Gingher of Cotati, who is a member of the roughly 2,000-member online group.

Appropriateness is in the eye of the beholder, of course.

Plenty of parents feel it is totally appropriate to expose their children to the loving and supportive environment that drag queens are known to cultivate. Can they be sassy and, especially at a boozy brunch, sometimes raunchy? You betcha. But much like the bottomless mimosas, those events are meant for adults — unlike these sweet story hours.

“All we want to do is have a seat at the table alongside you. We’re not trying to impose our agenda on you. We’re just trying to be part of, so let us be part of,” said host MGM Grande during a June 4 drag brunch at the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn.

As the famous saying goes, more rights for someone else doesn’t mean fewer rights for you. It’s not pie.

The rainbow aims to include everyone, a worthy sentiment to share with children of all ages. We’re proud of our town for showing up to support those who others have tried to hold down — during Pride month and every month.