Editorial: More court-ordered social media bans

Three years of anxiety and uncertainty culminated quietly in a Sonoma County courtroom June 29. Katie Sorensen, who used her social media platform to falsely accuse a Petaluma couple of an unthinkable crime, was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 60 days of work release.

The false kidnapping accusations, which came at Christmastime in 2020, have weighed heavily on victims Sadie and Eddie Martinez. In some dark, untruthful corners of the internet, there are still QAnon trolls who question the couple’s integrity, despite ample evidence that they committed no crime.

That is why Sorensen’s trial was so groundbreaking, drawing attention from the New York Times, Elle Magazine, CNN and dozens of other media sources across the globe. For once, someone was held accountable for allowing their own racial bias to bubble up into a vicious false report against two innocent individuals.

The trial focused largely on how Sorensen, a one-time Sonoma resident, used her lies to garner a bigger audience on Instagram when she posted two (since-deleted) videos detailing her false claims. Her number of online followers soared, from a few thousand to nearly 80,000 in a matter of days. (Even now, despite the negative press, she still has more than 57,000 followers).

So it was fitting that as part of her punishment, she’ll be banned from using social media for 12 months. In our view, it should have been longer — long enough to allow her social media star to lose some of its shine.

Banning those who use social media maliciously is a relatively new form of punishment, but one worthy of exploration. It’s an easy concept: if you can’t behave appropriately at the party, maybe you shouldn’t be invited.

There have been thoughtful questions raised about First Amendment rights when banning social media access. But with so many platforms these days (websites, books, letters to the editor, etc.), it’s easy enough to get one’s message out.

Those who use social media vindictively should feel the pinch of a court-ordered ban.

Time-outs are a tried and true punishment. At the Argus-Courier, we occasionally use 30-day bans when a commenter on our website fails to follow our established policy related to civility and personal attacks. (Hint: Be nice and keep your personal attacks to yourself.)

More often than not, the person returns ready to play by the rules.

Social media already permeates too much of our lives — filling our days, too often, with its litany of half-truths and innuendoes. A little break is healthy, especially for those who have lost sight of common decency and use the platforms for harmful personal gain.

We hope Katie Sorensen’s punishment serves as a warning to those who would seek to do the same.