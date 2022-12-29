Editorial: New Year’s wishes for Petaluma

Oh the pressure of the New Year’s resolution. One act to undue all the poor decisions and bad behavior of the prior year — or decade. Whether it’s losing weight or reading more, the strangely chronological demand of a resolution, dictated by the flip of a calendar, can feel daunting and unnatural for many of us. Studies show a mere 19% of people keep their resolutions, with the bulk abandoning the effort by mid-January.

That’s why we’re spreading New Year’s wishes — the renewed hope for a fresh take on some of Petaluma’s long-standing problems. Many of these issues will take years to resolve, but here’s wishing for more steps forward in 2023.

Climate change leaders

Petaluma, you’re killing it. From being national leaders in environmental policies like banning gas stations, to saving more water than almost anywhere in the state, this city is showing its love for Mother Earth in a myriad of ways.

Cool Petaluma is chilling the carbon footprint of our neighborhoods block by block, outgoing Councilmember D’Lynda Fischer helped secure a $1 million climate grant, and dozens of neighborhood groups have offered free classes in everything from water-wise gardening to easy ways to reduce your use.

With a goal of being carbon neutral by 2030, Petaluma has a solid path to success thanks to the hard work of its citizens — let’s keep up the great work!

Some resolution

No, not the New Year’s kind. The solution-based resolutions. Here’s hoping for some closure on two of Petaluma’s long-simmering issues.

First, “Fine Balance,” better known as bathtubs on stilts, the public art project that has been hotly debated since 2018. Hopefully the council’s recently approved compromise, to move the project from high-profile Water Street to the lower-profile H Street pocket park, remains palatable with the public when the installation finally takes place in 2023.

What likely will take more time is plans for the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, now under the management of the city. It may take years to see any real change, but hopefully a shared vision can be established in the coming year. Countless public meetings have highlighted the division in the community on this topic, and a resolution on the future of this hallowed 55-acres would reduce the anxiety of the unknown, and the speculation it breeds.

Kindness and appreciation

Something about the continued stress of the pandemic seems to have made us all a bit more agitated. It even spawned headlines like “Why is Everyone So Angry” (New York Times) and “Why Customers are So Rude Right Now“ (Time magazine).

The fight or flight response kicked up by COVID has been hard to shake, and it’s making us more miserable. So this is a reminder to all of us to choose kindness, remember we’re all neighbors here and that it takes a village to build the kind of harmony that society is desperately lacking right now.

In the words of the great Ralph Waldo Emerson: “You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.”