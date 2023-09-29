Editorial: Nicole Mann is the hero we need

The Argus-Courier was covering Nicole Mann's visit to Petaluma High School on Sept. 19 – a joyous but hectic day of excited little kids, engaged older kids and beaming adults – when the astronaut suddenly turned to our staff photographer.

“Did we get a photo?” she asked her. “Come here! Photographers never get in the photos!”

And so the photographer got in the photo, too, standing arm-in-arm with an astronaut as Mann’s father took the picture.

By now locals are acquainted with our homegrown astronaut’s many accomplishments. In a life that has taken her from Sonoma County – she was born in Petaluma in 1977 – to Stanford and the U.S. Naval Academy, and from wars abroad – she was deployed as a combat pilot in Iraq and Afghanistan – to the International Space Station, Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann has amassed an astonishing list of honors and experiences in a relatively short amount of time.

Most recently, and most famously, Mann became the first Native American woman to go to space on Oct. 5, 2022, and the first to perform a spacewalk (she completed two of them). Mann ultimately spent 157 days in orbit, returning to Earth last March – and in the process, joined an elite group of people whose careers have catapulted them literally to the stars.

These achievements alone are enough to inspire, because they require such strong physical and mental talents, as well as high levels of discipline, self-control and psychological health. NASA doesn’t let just anyone be an astronaut.

At Petaluma High last week, Mann told the Argus-Courier, “I hope that I can share my journey and my story” with the students, so as to inspire them to “have the discipline to go after those goals and achieve them.” The students were indeed inspired by her journey, listening closely to her stories and cheering when city leaders proclaimed Sept. 19 to be “Nicole Mann Day.”

The grown-ups, too, were inspired. A few hours after Mann’s visit to the school, which included a ride in a firetruck, the Petaluma Police Department posted pictures of her with local first-responders — and the looks on their faces said it all.

“It might not have been a ride on SpaceX,” the department stated, “but we were lucky to join Petaluma Fire Department in escorting astronaut Nicole Mann to Petaluma High School earlier today.”

We count ourselves among Mann’s many admirers. And yet, despite all the honors and achievements, it’s her character that inspires us the most.

The respect she shows to people of all ages, the genuine smile, the small acts of kindness – making sure the photographer is in the picture too – those moments shine through brightest of all. By showing consideration for others, Mann is telling us that she is no better than anyone else, regardless of the lofty heights – 250 miles high and counting – that she has attained.

In our current social media age, grandstanding and placing oneself in the spotlight has become the norm. Last week, on a day when she was thrust into the spotlight, Nicole Mann continued to put others first, and to make sure everyone around her was heard and seen.

Given her background, Mann would be a local hero no matter what. We only wish all heroes shared her grace, warmth and selflessness.