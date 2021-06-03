Editorial: No defending Maria Carrillo after baseball game chaos

When we saw that police were called to escort baseball umpires to safety after unruly players, coaches and fans precipitated the cancellation of a Petaluma-Maria Carrillo game May 22, just one thing came to mind: Some of y’all forgot how to act.

We know it’s been a long pandemic. Fourteen months of it, to be exact – at least locally. But has it been so long that we – or more specifically the Santa Rosa contingent – needs a reminder not to act like fools in public?

Apparently, the answer is “yes.”

The details that have emerged in the wake of the Trojans’ game against Maria Carrillo are admittedly sparse, but based on interviews with both coaches, the Maria Carrillo athletic director and a top Petaluma law enforcement official, we’re confident in the basic outline:

The Marilla Carrillo side was not happy with officiating in the game, and what began as time-honored heckling of baseball umpires escalated into ejections for coaches, players and spectators and a canceled game.

The umpires, fearing for their safety, asked that police be called, and Petaluma officers arrived and escorted the officials to their vehicles, Petaluma Police Deputy Chief Brian Miller confirmed via email.

Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno fingered one umpire as the problem, saying “our players felt like he was targeting us.” He also said some Petaluma fans weren’t happy with the officiating either, and were also kicked out.

We have no doubt that some players felt the officiating wasn’t fair. We’re confident that many parents felt the same way. And, frankly, we’re confident that’s true in any game, on any field featuring any teams and any officials.

We’re also incredibly confident in saying that most parents and coaches know it’s their job to lead by example.

Petaluma High School baseball coach Jim Selvitella did that, taking his team down the left-field line, away from the fracas after the game was called. He also said no Petaluma fans were involved or asked to leave by the umpires.

“It was all about composure,” he said. “When everything around you is falling apart, you need to be able to keep your composure. You also need to accept responsibility for your actions, and the bottom line is that is where the Maria Carrillo coaching staff failed.”

We couldn’t agree more.

There will be those reading this – mostly Maria Carrillo fans, we’re sure – who will write these words off as a case of hometown bias. To that, we’ve got two things to tell you:

First, this space would be far less friendly to Petaluma-based teams that were implicated in similar shenanigans.

Second, please remind us, again, what you’re defending here.

We’ve seen some of the social media commentary about the umpire, as though even a bad umpire is cause for this type of behavior. Folks, we’ve gotta level with you. If you’re looking for an argument that makes you sound sane, this ain’t it.

Armed law enforcement officials were called to a sports field in an American city to ensure the safety of officials. If you’re on the side of those who sparked that police call, you’re on the wrong side.