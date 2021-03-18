Editorial: On Sunshine Week, a reminder to Petaluma leaders

When the Petaluma Argus-Courier sought records related to the Petaluma Creamery’s decade-plus of fine and fee avoidance – root causes of the city’s crackdown this month – the paper received the requested documents within hours.

Because of that transparency, Petaluma residents were able to not only learn about the city’s plans to revoke the dairy plant’s wastewater permit, but to also understand the context of that decision, which was tied to unpaid bills to and years of wastewater violations.

As more documents were produced, including an agreement between creamery owner Larry Peter and city leaders to keep the landmark Petaluma dairy business operating, those also were promptly provided to the Argus-Courier.

The city’s response – keeping this newspaper, and therefore its readers and city residents informed – stands in stark contrast to the practices of some city and county governments, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has offered a convenient pretext for those who undervalue transparency.

This week, the week of March 15, is Sunshine Week in the United States. As journalists, we celebrate this particular portion of the calendar not just because we agree, philosophically, with the ideal of transparent governance – a philosophy we’re confident most of you share as well.

We celebrate transparency because it is the first and most important ingredient in our country’s noble experiment with self-governance. Indeed, how can we make informed decisions without having all of the facts?

In our admittedly nonscientific weekly poll last week, we asked whether the city was on the right track with its action against the Petaluma Creamery. Nearly 80% of respondents agreed with the city’s process. How might that number have changed if those who answered hadn’t read about wastewater violations starting in 2008, or the hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and fines that were owed even back in 2017?

As the city draws rightful praise for its approach to transparency in this case, we would caution Petaluma officials – and other government leaders – to ensure a commitment to openness in all cases, not just when transparency bolsters the justification for government acts.

After all, the city’s approach to the creamery case also stands in contrast to its own handling of a different records request – one filed in November of last year and only now being properly addressed by city officials, who promised to provide documents associated with a lawsuit against the city this week. Sunshine Week.

The lawsuit, centered on the planned development of more than 100 single-family homes near McDowell Boulevard and Corona Road, was filed by the Petaluma Community Alliance, with now-Petaluma City Councilor Brian Barnacle as signatory.

But getting to the bottom of who is funding the legal action, which appears to be coming to an end as the parties near a settlement, has been impossible to date.

Barnacle, who has since pulled his name from the lawsuit after being elected, won’t say. And despite numerous follow-up requests, city leaders allowed the Argus-Courier request for records to languish through the holidays, well into the spring.

Here’s a gentle reminder: The California Public Records Act allows for a 10-day window for government entities to respond to records requests. It provides for a 14-day extension beyond that in special cases.

Our request must have been the most special of all. This week, when the Argus-Courier is set to receive its final response, more than 110 days will have passed since our initial request Nov. 25.

Last Thursday, the city’s legal team told the Argus-Courier the city possessed no responsive documents, but they were coordinating with an unnamed city elected official who “may be in possession of records responsive to your request, if the records sought exist.”

We’re puzzled at how it could have taken so long to arrive at that conclusion, and we’re frustrated that Petalumans have been kept in the dark – either by city officials or their elected leaders – on central questions involving a high-profile development.

City officials say the request fell off the radar, and City Manager Peggy Flynn said it’s fair to mention the city has be perennially understaffed, a situation city leaders aim to remedy via voter-approved Measure U monies.

Nevertheless, this Sunshine Week we ask city officials, and city elected leaders to renew their commitment to transparency, and to promise to make the handling of records surrounding the Corona Road development the exception, rather than the rule.

In short, let the sunshine in.