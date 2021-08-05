Editorial: Petaluma City Council member’s silence on vaccinations inexcusable

When we asked Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett last week whether she had received a COVID-19 vaccination, she said “yes.”

We asked the same of Petaluma City Council members Mike Healy, Dennis Pocekay, Brian Barnacle, Dave King and Kevin McDonnell. The response we got from each was simple: Yes, yes, yes, yes and yes.

But when it came time for council member D’Lynda Fischer to answer, Fischer wanted to know if we were even allowed to ask the question.

The First Amendment very much allows us to ask that question, council member.

But the council member wouldn’t answer – at first, saying it was a private matter. Later, she called back to confirm she had not received a COVID-19 vaccine, citing underlying health concerns.

At no point would Fischer commit to championing the vaccine, or even share her attitude about them, generally. She continues to meet with constituents — outdoors, she specified — but won’t encourage them to get inoculated.

“I have not taken a position on (vaccinations),” she told the Argus-Courier. “I don’t think that is why I was elected to city council. I was elected to make policy decisions.”

We’re baffled at Fischer’s response.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths nationwide – and in Sonoma County – it’s no “gotcha question” to ask an elected official to tout the single-greatest tool we have in our fight against this pandemic.

Honestly, we would expect an elected dog catcher to speak up about the importance of vaccinations. Fischer, though, can’t be bothered to weigh in.

It’s an astounding blunder if this was only about the horse race of politics. But with hundreds of Sonoma County residents dead, and more getting sick every day as the delta variant courses through our communities, Fischer’s silence is inexcusable.

As Fischer stands by, her fellow council members, thankfully, have decided this is a time to speak out.

“I’m convinced the vaccine is effective and anything we can do to push more people to become vaccinated is worthwhile,” said council member Dennis Pocekay, a retired physician.

Dave King, one of the council’s senior incumbents, verified his vaccination status, and he said residents should jump at the chance for a vaccine.

“I think it’s the responsible thing to do with respect to caring for other people,” King said.

Those same council members – Fischer included – have considered spending $2.5 million in taxpayer money to retrofit City Hall to curb coronavirus transmission.

We’re not sure if Fischer et al are aware, but the COVID-19 vaccine is free.

So is showing a modicum of leadership.

By this time last week, the vaccination rate for city staff hovered below 70%, well behind the 85% clip of all Petalumans. Although we’ll offer a hearty cheer for our responsible city residents, we’re disappointed that our top city leaders aren’t modeling good behavior — or at the very least, speaking plainly in favor of science and the recommendations of our nation’s top health officials.

Fischer said other responsibilities have monopolized her time and attention.

“My focus has really been on the Cool City Challenge over the past two months, and that’s where my energies are,” she told the Argus-Courier, referring to a city-wide carbon neutrality initiative.

The last 15% of Petalumans are going to be the hardest to reach. Some may have underlying health problems, like Fischer. Others may have watched too much Fox News or Newsmax, fallen victim to disinformation on Facebook or harbor distrust in government for other reasons.

But Fischer’s hesitance to offer a robust explanation for her silence raises questions about her commitment to modern medicine and to her constituents.

What we can say is that we’d prefer our city, county, state and federal leaders form a united front for the good of our communities – to unite under the banner of science and not hide behind the red herring of other responsibilities.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced new vaccination mandates for state and health care workers, saying the state would lead by example.

“We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous delta variant,” Newsom said in prepared remarks that came ahead of President Joe Biden’s push for states to offer vaccination incentives.

If Newsom decided he was just too worried about infrastructure to tackle the greatest disease threat in a century, he would deserve to be recalled.

Fischer, who is up for re-election next year, would do well to learn to walk and chew gum at the same time.