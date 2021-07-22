Editorial: Petaluma leads the way with bold action on climate change

It’s been more than 100 years since the first gas stations came online in the United States, starting with a station in St. Louis, Missouri in 1905, or maybe it was the station in Seattle built in 1907. There’s some disagreement.

The American Oil & Gas Historical Society points to Dec. 1, 1913, when a station opened at Baum Boulevard and St. Clair Street in downtown Pittsburgh, as the inflection point for modern, mobile society.

With those first, halting steps toward a connected world, we couldn’t have imagined the proliferation of such stations – or the types of fascinating snacks on offer at the roughly 150,000 stations from coast to coast.

We likely couldn’t have imagined, or perhaps we didn’t care, about how such a proliferation might impact our environment. We certainly know now.

State and local climate authorities have continuously reiterated that cars and transportation account for a large chunk of pollution — about 60% of greenhouse gas emissions in Soonoma County, according to the most recent analysis by the county’s Regional Climate Protection Authority.

So we offered a hearty pat on the back to the Petaluma City Council for its decision, March 1, to ban new gas station construction. We offered a warning, too, that city officials should be cognizant of any unanticipated impacts, particularly on Petalumans with lesser means who might be last to convert to electric vehicles, and thus potentially succumb to higher gas prices and other negative consequences arising from the council’s vote.

Now that Sonoma County’s leading climate and transit agency has signaled its willingness to help other cities enact similar prohibitions, we’ll reiterate our careful support for the move here.

In a day and age where many politicians choose to ride the fence, sail calm waters or any other apt metaphor for lacking leadership, our leaders chose to take a stand for the future. That’s all we can ask for.

There are big problems facing our city, our county, our state and our nation. None of them will be solved with tepid responses from elected leaders motivated only to get elected again.

And we extend our praise to the members of the Regional Climate Protection Authority, which includes elected officials from the county and each of the county’s nine cities, for their bold efforts to tackle climate change.

That board last week directed agency staff to explore ways to support cities eyeing bans on new gas station construction a la Petaluma.

D’Lynda Fischer, who represents Petaluma on the board, said the vote represents a growing momentum within the North Bay to enact such bans as cities work to step away from fossil fuel infrastructure and meet aggressive climate goals.

“This was a vote to say to RCPA staff, ‘We want you to spend the time and the resources necessary to assist these cities to adopt bans that will be sound and unchallenged’,” said Fischer, a Petaluma City Council member. “This is significant in that a representative from every single jurisdiction in Sonoma County and the supervisors said yes to this.”

Petaluma’s ordinance is believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. You can’t get much more bold than that. Local activist Woody Hastings, who helps coordinate the Coalition Opposing New Gas Stations, said “all eyes or on Petaluma.”

“Petaluma blazed the trail back in February and March by imposing the prohibition, and this has sparked interest among other cities in the county,” Hastings told the Argus-Courier last week.

With that attention comes responsibility, too. And a reminder: We don’t know what the next 100 years will look like.