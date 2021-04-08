Editorial: Petaluma residents must save water as another crisis emerges

Make a pledge To help Petaluma win this year’s water saving challenge, go to mywaterpledge.com and sign up to save.

In the past year, we’ve seen residents scramble for safety as wildfires bore down on Sonoma County neighborhoods.

Last year’s evacuation of tens of thousands of residents still didn’t match the nearly 180,000 residents evacuated in the face of the Kincade fire’s advancing flames in 2019. But it came with a twist: 2020 fire season evacuations came amid a deadly pandemic the likes of which we haven’t seen in a century.

Turning the page on the calendar, though, hasn’t significantly altered the trajectory of our crisis-laden region.

Now, we’re facing unprecedented drought conditions, with April 1 reservoir levels lower than ever at this time of year.

For those looking to get back to a more “precedented” version of reality, look somewhere else.

“We are in the midst of the two driest years in 50 years’ time,” Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt told the Argus-Courier last week.

This is not good, folks.

Lake Sonoma and Lake Mendocino, which combine to supply 600,000 North Bay residents with drinking water, have never been this low, this late in the water year.

With both sitting below two-thirds capacity, they’re lower than they were when former Gov. Jerry Brown ordered the entire state to cut water usage by 25%. It’s no stretch to predict the same kind of call may be in store for recall-threatened Gov. Gavin Newsom. Rabbitt said he expects it if we don’t get significant rainfall before summer.

Two-straight years of dry conditions have already forced adaptation. Argus-Courier reporter Kathryn Palmer detailed the crisis for Two Rock-area dairy farmers, many of whom have already been forced to truck in water for their milking cows.

And our heaviest water use stretch is still to come — the summer months, when residents water thirsty lawns.

That’s why we’re joining the call — from water officials and elected leaders — to conserve our precious water resources now. There’s no time to waste.

In her push to get residents to conserve, Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett joined the annual National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation, which asks residents to make a longterm commitment to manage water resources more wisely.

“In Petaluma we know how important water is,” Barrett said in a news release announcing the mayor’s challenge. “Now, with our reservoirs at only 60% capacity, it is critical that we continue to use water sparingly and continue to conserve this precious resource — our future depends on it.”

The ask isn’t great. We’d argue it’s even easier than wearing a mask. It just takes a little bit of thought, and some conscientious residents willing to form new habits.

In some cases, like holding off on doing a load of laundry until more dirty clothes pile up, it might even save you some work.

Here are other suggestions: Keep showers to 5 minutes or fewer; avoid hosing off patios; change showerheads and faucet fixtures to low-flow models (you’ll barely notice the difference). The city even offers free fixtures, like hose nozzles and showerheads.

Just fixing leaks could save you 10% on water bills, and turning off the tap while brushing teeth could save a family of four 4,000 gallons per year. The city also provides free water-wise house calls, where an expert comes to inspect both indoors and outdoors, offering suggestions of ways you can save on this precious resource.

The Mayor’s Challenge runs throughout the month of April, but it really marks the start of our next great community effort.

We’re capable of meeting this moment, just as most of us have in each preceding crisis. Let’s do this, Petaluma.