Editorial: Petaluma voters showed vision, foresight in approving Measure U sales tax

The annual approval of a city budget usually isn’t cause for much celebration or fanfare. But think back to 2009, when the loss of statewide redevelopment funds gutted the city’s coffers and led to hard choices like: Fire or police? Parks or public works?

Petaluma’s budgetary tradition for much of the past decade has been a series of painful decisions causing plenty of forlorn faces among its elected city council members.

Thanks to voters, 60% of whom agreed to bolster city revenue through a 1-cent sales tax – the city’s first – this year Petaluma leaders faced a whole new question: Where to add dollars, not cut.

Council member Mike Healy, who has spent two decades balancing a host of priorities on city council, laid out the stark difference during last week’s meeting.

“I think this is my 21st annual budget and this is by the far the happiest one I’ve ever seen,” Healy said. “In past years this has been a doom and gloom kind of meeting.”

The sales tax approved by voters in November promises to boost city revenue by $13 million annually, and in the coming year will allow city officials to move forward with plans to increase staffing and continue efforts to abate longstanding infrastructure projects.

The extra money couldn’t come at a better time, as the city, the state and our nation emerge from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, which wreaked havoc on the same local businesses that governments rely on for base tax revenue.

Petaluma voters weren’t alone in approving bold tax increases amid a crushing pandemic. Voters last November approved eight county- and city-level tax measures, including a countywide sales tax extension for road and transit projects and a new countywide tax to bolster mental health and homelessness services. Both will provided a needed influx of cash to tackle some of our regions most prevalent problems.

We have to tip our caps to voters who decided to flout a powerful coalition of Sonoma County business groups that spent tens of thousands of dollars to fight county tax measures up and down the ballot.

In the wake of the election, North Coast Builders Exchange CEO Keith Woods seemed perplexed at voters’ choices.

“I respect the democratic process, but the voters, what appealed to them?” Woods told the Press Democrat.

As Petaluma joins other local government entities in approving budgets with robust investments in critical infrastructure and services, we think the answer is becoming quite clear.

During last week’s meeting, some of the Petaluma City Council’s most experienced members reflected on what the budget process looked like the last time our country weathered economic calamity. In the wake of the 2008 financial crisis and Great Recession, Petaluma laid off dozens of workers and cut services. The city still has not recovered, with 48 fewer employees today than it had more than a decade ago despite a 10% gain in population.

Given their druthers, some would have tightened the screws of austerity even further in the wake of pandemic-induced recession, likely contributing to a slower recovery and more slashes to services and programs that benefit some of our most vulnerable residents.

Without the new tax revenue, Petaluma would have faced a $6.4 million annual deficit during each of the next five years, a $30 million shortfall that could have hobbled a city working to lift itself – and its residents – out of the morass of the pandemic.

Thank you, voters, for having the foresight to invest in yourselves and your neighbors by passing Measure U last year. Petaluma officials will be charged, as always, with being good stewards of these newfound tax dollars, and we’ll be watching to ensure they live up to the promises made to voters. Given the grim fiscal history, we trust that elected leaders here won’t take that responsibility lightly.

And that’s worth celebrating.