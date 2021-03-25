Editorial: Petalumans must heed the high stakes of staying open

In late February of 2020, the coronavirus’ arrival in the United States – at a Seattle-area nursing home – washed over our nation like cold terror.

Scientists would go on to trace the pandemic’s U.S. arrival to the Bay Area, but buried in our collective subconscious is Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, where, one after another, nearly three dozen senior residents died.

Our first brush with the horrific toll of COVID-19 led to a nationwide lockdown of skilled nursing facilities and other senior care homes, but the virus, borne by workers who came and went from facilities daily, continued on its tragic course.

Only this time, most of our elderly loved ones who died — some 13,000 in California, more than 40 in Sonoma County — would die alone.

It was no small miracle last week when Petaluma’s Windsor Care Center welcomed visitors for the first time in a year, following new statewide rules that allow fully vaccinated visitors to have brief, limited physical contact with fully vaccinated residents.

Isolated from human touch amid perhaps the most stressful stretch of time in their lives, mothers are once again hugging their daughters.

More than sharing a drink with a buddy, or jamming out to live music, these precious moments are what’s at stake as our region claws itself out of isolation and back to a sense of normalcy.

Two weeks ago, when Sonoma County officials announced the county’s rise to the Red Tier rung of the state’s reopening framework, a move that breathed new life into long-dormant businesses, they offered thanks to the many who made it possible.

“From the staff providing vaccinations and testing, to the community organizations providing outreach and education, to every individual who is choosing to wear face coverings and practice social distancing, each of you is making a difference,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said in a news release.

Most of you will see yourselves in that list. To you, we offer a hearty thank you. But also: Keep it going.

Experts say another spike in cases and deaths — a third wave — is possible. With spring break and Easter gatherings on the horizon, we must take every action we can in accordance with the advice of our top county, state and federal health officials to help ensure this latest reopening is no false start.

Since 12:01 a.m. on March 14, restaurants have been able to host diners indoors, at 25% capacity. Movie theaters have opened under the same parameters, and retail establishments are gaining steam with a new, 50% capacity threshold.

Gyms are back, albeit at 10% capacity. Museums, zoos and aquariums are welcoming guests back as well.

The school year, once thought to be a goner, will soon start for elementary school students, and the county’s current status allows all grades to reopen with a COVID-19 safety plan.

We can’t lose sight of why we’re now able to reopen to a greater extent. State leaders made the decision to soften our reopening framework after a herculean effort to provide more than 2 million vaccine doses in the 400 zip codes that have been most disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Those are our poorest residents, our oldest, our most vulnerable.

Protection, for all of our most vulnerable residents, remains elusive. In that mission, we each have a role to play.

We must shake off any numbness to the unspeakable tragedy still unfolding before us.

California is currently losing five senior care residents per day to the coronavirus, according to the Los Angeles Times. Every seven days, another Kirkland, Washington, happens again right here. Every. Single. Week.

You may not have a vaccine to administer. But you’ve got a mask. And you’ve got a heart.

Use them.