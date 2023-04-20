Editorial: Providence’s failed promise at Petaluma Valley Hospital

When Petaluma Valley Hospital was built in 1980, it was owned by the Petaluma Health Care District and managed by its publicly elected board of directors to protect independent health care decisions. So the hospital’s sale was a hard pill to swallow in some ways, although 84% pf voters approved the deal in 2020.

There were questions about whether a Catholic organization like St. Joseph’s Health System (which later rebranded into Providence St. Joseph’s Medical Center) could effectively provide all necessary women’s health care like abortions.

Instead, St. Joseph’s secular arm, NorCal HealthConnect, was named in the $52.6 million deal with a promise to maintain all services for the near future.

Questions about maternity services lingered, even back then.

“(The hospital sale) passed without any increased commitment to our Family Birthing Center, no publicly shared details or visions for the growth of services in (Petaluma Valley Hospital) and without making things right with our bedside caregivers. It is unfortunate, but true. We will all know soon enough if Providence's stated promise of growth and stability is true or an empty promise,” Jim Goerlich, president of the hospital’s nurses union, told the Argus-Courier in 2020.

We now know it was an empty promise.

After guaranteeing obstetrics services would extend through 2023, Providence announced it would shut down the local Family Birthing Center on May 1, citing a lack of staff.

Patients will be shifted to Providence’s Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, adding car time and undue stress for mothers in labor. Expecting parents will have to pick between Novato, Santa Rosa or Napa for labor and delivery services, meaning there will be no options in Southern Sonoma County.

Sadly, Petaluma is not unique.

As the birth rate drops across the globe, maternity units are becoming less profitable.

“Without a doubt, our system of obstetric care in the country is in a crisis. When we look at the number of maternity wards that have closed between 2006 and 2020, they are in excess of 400 across the country,” Alecia McGregor of Harvard University told PBS in September 2022.

That figure includes Sonoma Valley Hospital, which ended obstetrics services in 2018.

Our nation’s maternity ward deserts are affecting Black and Latina mothers most, according to PBS, two populations that already suffer from higher rates of pregnancy complications. And after the right to safe and legal abortions was restricted in some states following the Supreme Court’s startling repeal of Roe vs. Wade last year, some health-care experts are predicting a maternity crisis for women of color.

“One of the things that's important to remember in a post-Roe world is that in this country, if you are a Black, brown, Indigenous or person of color, and you become pregnant, you honestly and truly have to contemplate that you could die in our country. We have the worst maternal mortality outcomes of any nation, developed nation, particularly for Black birthing people,” Aubre Tompkins, president of the American Association of Birth Centers, said in the PBS special.

The closure at Petaluma Valley Hospital creates a 41-mile “maternity desert,” and one has to imagine there will be some hard outcomes for local laboring mothers who don’t have 45 minutes to make it to a birth center.

One major question remains: What will the Petaluma Health Care District board do about Providence’s failed promise?

The district is sitting on millions of dollars since the sale of the hospital, money it planned to use to promote health programs and services around the city. It’s understandable the board wouldn’t want to waste public funds in a lengthy lawsuit with Providence, but we’re left wondering what might come next.

Emergency departments are also a money loser, historically. Will that also end up on the chopping block to protect a bottom line?

Providence has shown its values with its decision to close the Birthing Center despite rampant concerns in the community. The health care district should do what it can to hold them accountable, to ensure more services are not slashed.