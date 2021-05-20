Editorial: Redwoods felled along Highway 101 should be replaced

We love to talk about climate change in California.

Our elected leaders are never at a loss for strong, quotable words about it, often while standing amid fire-scorched ruins or drought-cracked earth.

They pass “climate emergency resolutions,” too, but the actual policies meant to address climate catastrophe too often nibble around the edges when gigantic bites are required.

There might never be a better example of that disconnect than the decision, by state and regional transportation leaders, to cut down nearly 1,000 coast redwoods to widen Highway 101 through Petaluma.

To date there is no guarantee each of those towering giants will be replaced, even if the Sonoma County Transportation Authority moves forward with a yet-to-be-funded $8 million landscaping plan.

“Where the planting is going to go, how it’s going to look and how it’s going to be funded is all yet to be identified,” said James Cameron, director of projects and programming with the agency. “But there will be follow-up landscaping in the corridor.”

For those most invested in our climate emergency, including environmental activists and progressive urban planners, the long-sought widening of Highway 101 was already bad policy when increased fees, bolstered public transit and other options could all be marshalled to address congestion.

But the fact that we may have lost one of our greatest asset in the climate fight — redwoods that are each capable of sequestering 250 tons of carbon in their lifetimes — with no firm plan to replant those lost giants is hard to fathom.

A study published in 2016 that included UC Berkeley researchers showed coast redwoods capture more carbon dioxide from our vehicles and power plants. More than any tree on earth.

“The story of the carbon is huge,” Robert Van Pelt, a scientist at Humboldt State University who helped lead the seven-year study paid for by Save the Redwoods League, told the San Jose Mercury News. “The carbon part of a redwood may be more important than the lumber part in the coming decades.”

The amount of carbon needed to reverse the trends of worldwide climate change is gargantuan – in the hundreds of gigatons, each of which represents one billion tons.

Our little 3.8-mile roadside redwood grove, featuring many diseased trees, would barely register in the fight against the ongoing climate emergency. But cutting down nearly 1,000 trees certainly doesn’t help.

And here’s another thing: It sends the wrong message.

Call us naïve, but when our elected leaders tell anyone with a microphone how much they care about the climate crisis, we expect that rhetoric to translate to how our city, our state and our world are governed.

We’ll be clear, the fault does not lie with Petaluma leaders.

The move to cut down redwoods with no clear plan to replace them comes amid Petaluma’s own high-profile actions to reverse decades of policy that has helped contribute to the climate crisis.

Our Petaluma City Council members this year voted to ban new gas station construction, drawing international attention. More recently, they opted for an all-electric building code that will prohibit gas lines being run to newly constructed buildings.

But those visiting Petaluma, or just passing through on the now-not-so-aptly named Old Redwood Highway, won’t see those changes. They may notice 1,000 missing trees, though.

Cameron said his agency is working to plant trees along a creek near East Washington and remove invasive bushes. They’ll be restoring a stream channel near a SMART train overhead structure as well, Cameron said.

The Sonoma County Transportation Authority Board doubles as the board for the Regional Climate Protection Authority, a point Cameron said should make clear the agency’s values. It put together a tree plan in 2014, and Cameron said, “We see trees as the best way to sequester carbon – they’re a huge value to the environment.”

We agree.