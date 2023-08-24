Editorial: Remembering Johnie ‘JJ’ Jackson, the light of our newsroom

To know JJ was to love him.

He carried sunlight in his signature ball cap, filling every room he entered with a warm, radiant light. As we put out the first edition in his absence, our newsroom is notably darker.

But honoring Johnie “JJ” Jackson means getting back to you, our readers, for whom he lived his life so richly. He did not have children, but covered every athlete like his own. He lit up in our editorial meetings talking about the next upcoming player or “athlete to watch.” He worried about how COVID-19 disrupted sports scholarships, or what staffing changes meant for students.

His focus never strayed far from Petaluma’s youth, and how he could support them.

His had a level of commitment few could match. He was married to the business, and delighted in telling his “old war stories.” Like the only time he got to yell “stop the presses,” after Polly Klaas’ body was found. Or when the community rallied to fund his trip to South Williamsport, Penn., so he could cover Petaluma in the 2012 Little League World Series live and in person.

JJ lived for his community – every day, every game. In his memory, we hope to carry on his legacy with the verve JJ brought to every single moment at this newspaper. Be patient with us as we attempt to fill the enormous sneakers he left behind.

We encourage those who knew (and thus loved) JJ to share your own memories of him in the form of letters, which can be emailed to Publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com. We will make sure they reach his family.

‘He made us all better’

I was green as Helen Putnam park after a spring rain in 2013 as I settled into my first-ever editor position at the Argus-Courier. In a meeting, I impatiently quipped about a public official who had been dodging our calls.

JJ said, “He’s going through a divorce, you might want to cut him some slack.”

That was JJ, so plugged-in he knew the details of everyone’s personal lives – and while the best of journalists, he never lost sight of humanity in the pursuit of a story. It wasn’t about him – the community was his laser-focused priority. He always took that late phone call at the end of the day, even very long days, because his bond with his sources and readers was his word. And his word was gold.

With award-winning prose, he covered generations of students, delighting when he’d meet the grandchild of an athlete he covered back in his early days. Everywhere I went, someone had a story about JJ.

I quickly learned that he was the kind of editor I always wanted to be, and so I made it a point to listen intently to the pearls of wisdom JJ tossed around like Rip Taylor with a bucket of confetti.

He was all of our heroes — leading with quiet confidence while offering endless support. Find yourself in a bind with too many stories to edit by deadline? JJ was there. Need a contact for a story? JJ had them all. Searching for deep background on an issue? JJ could recite from memory all our past coverage on the topic.

Simply by being himself, he made us all better. Of the scores of reporters I have watched come and go in my day, I have told every one: “Listen to JJ. He knows community journalism better than all of us combined.”

Since his hospitalization last week, barely an hour has passed without someone asking me about JJ — queries that came even in the middle of the night from readers and former Argus staffers as soon as they heard the news. He touched the lives of everyone he knew, and his work has forever left its mark on Petaluma.

JJ, you are one of a kind, and we will forever be warmed by the sunshine you brought to our lives. We love you all the way, and we’ll always be rooting for you from the sidelines.

— Emily Charrier, Argus-Courier publisher

‘I already miss his voice’

All of us who’ve worked with Johnie Jackson know him as a first-rate journalist and a tireless reporter who loved nothing more than telling a story, and telling it well. I met him shortly before I joined the staff of the Argus-Courier six-and-a-half years ago, but I came to know him best by sharing a cubicle wall with him.

In the two different office spaces the newspaper occupied before COVID-19 required us to work remotely, JJ was always the writer on the other side of the cubicle. I could generally hear every word he said, whether talking on the phone, or interviewing an in-person subject who’d taken the chair he always had ready, or talking to himself, something he did rarely but with memorable flair.

It was through this relationship based on unintentional eavesdropping that I truly came to know JJ, and through which I was privileged to have a front-row seat to the day-to-day work practices of one of the most insightful, curious, kind and generous journalists I’ll ever know.