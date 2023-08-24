Editorial: Remembering Johnie ‘JJ’ Jackson, the light of our newsroom

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
August 24, 2023, 2:41PM
To know JJ was to love him.

He carried sunlight in his signature ball cap, filling every room he entered with a warm, radiant light. As we put out the first edition in his absence, our newsroom is notably darker.

But honoring Johnie “JJ” Jackson means getting back to you, our readers, for whom he lived his life so richly. He did not have children, but covered every athlete like his own. He lit up in our editorial meetings talking about the next upcoming player or “athlete to watch.” He worried about how COVID-19 disrupted sports scholarships, or what staffing changes meant for students.

His focus never strayed far from Petaluma’s youth, and how he could support them.

His had a level of commitment few could match. He was married to the business, and delighted in telling his “old war stories.” Like the only time he got to yell “stop the presses,” after Polly Klaas’ body was found. Or when the community rallied to fund his trip to South Williamsport, Penn., so he could cover Petaluma in the 2012 Little League World Series live and in person.

JJ lived for his community – every day, every game. In his memory, we hope to carry on his legacy with the verve JJ brought to every single moment at this newspaper. Be patient with us as we attempt to fill the enormous sneakers he left behind.

We encourage those who knew (and thus loved) JJ to share your own memories of him in the form of letters, which can be emailed to Publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com. We will make sure they reach his family.

‘He made us all better’

I was green as Helen Putnam park after a spring rain in 2013 as I settled into my first-ever editor position at the Argus-Courier. In a meeting, I impatiently quipped about a public official who had been dodging our calls.

JJ said, “He’s going through a divorce, you might want to cut him some slack.”

That was JJ, so plugged-in he knew the details of everyone’s personal lives – and while the best of journalists, he never lost sight of humanity in the pursuit of a story. It wasn’t about him – the community was his laser-focused priority. He always took that late phone call at the end of the day, even very long days, because his bond with his sources and readers was his word. And his word was gold.

With award-winning prose, he covered generations of students, delighting when he’d meet the grandchild of an athlete he covered back in his early days. Everywhere I went, someone had a story about JJ.

I quickly learned that he was the kind of editor I always wanted to be, and so I made it a point to listen intently to the pearls of wisdom JJ tossed around like Rip Taylor with a bucket of confetti.

He was all of our heroes — leading with quiet confidence while offering endless support. Find yourself in a bind with too many stories to edit by deadline? JJ was there. Need a contact for a story? JJ had them all. Searching for deep background on an issue? JJ could recite from memory all our past coverage on the topic.

Simply by being himself, he made us all better. Of the scores of reporters I have watched come and go in my day, I have told every one: “Listen to JJ. He knows community journalism better than all of us combined.”

Since his hospitalization last week, barely an hour has passed without someone asking me about JJ — queries that came even in the middle of the night from readers and former Argus staffers as soon as they heard the news. He touched the lives of everyone he knew, and his work has forever left its mark on Petaluma.

JJ, you are one of a kind, and we will forever be warmed by the sunshine you brought to our lives. We love you all the way, and we’ll always be rooting for you from the sidelines.

— Emily Charrier, Argus-Courier publisher

‘I already miss his voice’

All of us who’ve worked with Johnie Jackson know him as a first-rate journalist and a tireless reporter who loved nothing more than telling a story, and telling it well. I met him shortly before I joined the staff of the Argus-Courier six-and-a-half years ago, but I came to know him best by sharing a cubicle wall with him.

In the two different office spaces the newspaper occupied before COVID-19 required us to work remotely, JJ was always the writer on the other side of the cubicle. I could generally hear every word he said, whether talking on the phone, or interviewing an in-person subject who’d taken the chair he always had ready, or talking to himself, something he did rarely but with memorable flair.

It was through this relationship based on unintentional eavesdropping that I truly came to know JJ, and through which I was privileged to have a front-row seat to the day-to-day work practices of one of the most insightful, curious, kind and generous journalists I’ll ever know.

I overheard so much more than just JJ asking people questions, for which he had an astonishing knack. His approach was so genuine, so underscored with avuncular warmth, that local coaches and athletes would frequently forget they were being interviewed at all.

They were just talking with JJ, and happy to be doing so.

JJ knew about so much more than sports, of course. His long career made him a fountain of knowledge all around. When a young reporter at the Argus was assigned to cover her first-ever murder, it was JJ she went to for tips on how to approach the sensitive subject.

With gentle assurances, he coached her through what to ask law enforcement, how to respond to the emotions of the community, and how to take care of her own emotions while covering a potentially traumatizing story.

I was also privileged to overhear how he conducted his own life, patiently prodding his way through endless bureaucracies in dealing with insurance companies following the loss of his home in the 2017 fires, enthusiastically encouraging his godson, Hayden, when the boy would call with a school-related question, or even just placing an order for lunch.

Even when frustrated or pushed to the edge, JJ always maintained his composure, or nearly always. The few times I overheard him become “colorful” with some clueless customer service person are memories I will keep to myself, but I will always recall fondly.

I definitely will miss seeing JJ at the office. I will miss reading him in the paper.

I already miss his voice.

— David Templeton, Argus-Courier community editor

‘Guiding, encouraging and working so hard’

JJ showed humility and respect to everyone he met. Using his articles as his voice, he had a quiet caring touch and made such an impact on so many people. How lucky we all are that he was a part of our lives! For the past seven years at the newspaper, he was a constant in my life; one that I can’t bear to be without. He was a strong and silent force, guiding, encouraging and working so hard. Rest now, JJ. I’ll miss you every day.

– Crissy Pascual, Argus-Courier photographer

‘Our lives have been forever changed’

To say JJ was the best of the best is an understatement. I grew up reading his reports and columns and, when I was hired at the Argus-Courier nearly two years ago, I knew I would be working with a legend in sports journalism.

But what I came to learn was JJ was so much more.

JJ was one of those greats who didn't walk around acting as if he thought he was great, a quality which only made him greater. He was humble. From Day 1, he treated me as an equal and always made me and everyone else around him feel important. I hope he knows just how important he was and is to all of us.

JJ had a dedication and reliability like no other. Even in the rare cases where he took time off, he would still show up to staff meetings and file game reports, leaving the rest of us confused as to whether or not he was actually on vacation. It became a running joke among the staff, because it was just such a JJ thing to do.

He was always the first to log in to virtual meetings, and the first to greet me with a smile when I arrived at our weekly budget meetings. JJ always ended our daily check-ins with a, "Have a great day, everyone,“ which became the last words we ever heard from him on Aug. 17.

I could go on forever, but all I'll say now is this: Our team will no longer be the same, but our lives have been forever changed because we knew JJ. There simply is no one like him.

We miss you already, dear friend.

— Amelia Richardson, Argus-Courier staff writer

‘He lived by example’

JJ was gentle and soft-spoken by nature. And yet his voice was enormous – thunderous even – reaching from end to end of this town and across generations. Its power came not from brute strength or forcefulness, but from suppleness, compassion, and a wry humor that permeated everything he did and said.

A small example: These days the Argus-Courier office is just a single room with four desks. One day JJ was introducing a friend to it with a great little joke: “Wanna see the tour? Wanna see it again?”

It’s a joke I plan to use whenever someone new visits this office – and every time I do, I’ll think of JJ.

Although he was probably too humble to imagine he lived by example, JJ most certainly did. The example was, like his voice, quiet but powerful: Instead of striving for money or status, strive to do right by others. Instead of making a big house or fancy belongings your life’s goal, live modestly and enjoy the things you have.

Use what talents you’re given to do good in the world.

And above all, look out for the kids. Make sure they’re healthy and happy – and if they’re not, do something about it.

Working alongside JJ, up until his sudden and unexpected passing last week, ranks among the greatest honors of my journalism career.

Thank you, JJ – for your voice, for your jokes, for your irreplaceable work, for the example you set, and for giving me the chance to call you a colleague and a friend.

– Don Frances, Argus-Courier editor

