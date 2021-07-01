Editorial: Slow and steady wins the reopening race in Petaluma

In the coming months, Petaluma will start to look a lot like Petaluma again, as a flotilla of festivals appears on the horizon beckoning residents and visitors alike to a reopened city in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

But as we all begin to emerge – from our homes, from our masks and, hopefully, with our mental and physical health – we’ll use this column space to urge a cautious reentry, keeping with all of the lessons we’ve learned about hygiene and health safety in the past 18 months. Especially when we move back into cold and flu season.

We think Marie McCusker, executive director of the Petaluma Downtown Business Association, hit the nail on the head when she spoke with the Argus-Courier’s Kathryn Palmer about the state of our recovery à la festivals.

“I think it’ll all just be coming back gently,” McCusker said. “There’s still quite a bit of anxiety about things, but people are desperate to get out again.”

A couple of weeks ago, in the Argus’ admittedly nonscientific poll, more than 60% of those surveyed said they would be hesitant to return to upcoming outdoor events, including the Aug. 7 Petaluma Music Festival, which will require attendees to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the event or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entry.

But the past couple of weeks have also seen lines of cars parading through the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds for some gastronomic fairground staples. If the hybrid fair, similar to the drive-through affair put on last year, offered a literal taste of normalcy, then what comes next will be super-sized.

The Kentucky Street Marketplace street fair is set for July 24, closing off the street to street traffic to give hundreds of residents room to mingle as shops set out their various offerings in this mid-summer shopping event.

After the Petaluma Music Festival on Aug. 8, McCusker’s Petaluma Downtown Association will partner with the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club for Celebration on the Basin – Festival and River Games. The celebratory affair aims to cheer the return of river recreation and tourism in the wake of the Petaluma River dredging last fall. The event is Aug. 28, and organizers expect it will attract thousands to the city’s core.

Although not as strict as the Petaluma Music Festival, the Celebration on the Basin plans to abide by state guidelines asking non-vaccinated visitors to keep their masks on, while giving vaccinated residents the option to go mask-free.

“I think we all have to be aware as we come through this extremely anxious time, that we be sympathetic or empathetic with other people’s concerns,” said Jeff Mayne, a member of the downtown association and Rotary club. “If someone wears a mask and I’m not because I’m vaccinated, I hope I won’t be judged. And I won’t judge them in return.”

We couldn’t agree more with the approach, and with how succinctly Mayne summarized the solution to any would-be friction at the impending festivals.

The new state guidelines, which we see in effect at stores and other public gathering areas, represent the ultimate honor system. It sure would be great if we could all honor that – and our town – in turn.

We are ready for the return of gathering, but as COVID-19 variants continue to make the rounds, we’re not giving up the hand sanitizer anytime soon.