Editorial: Take caution in California’s rivers

By all accounts, Hayden Klemenok was comfortable in Yosemite National Park’s wide open spaces. He had been camping and backpacking there before. So it must have felt totally natural to dip his face into the cold water of Chilnualna Creek after a strenuous four-mile hike with his college buddies.

As we all know now, Klemenok was swept away with the fast-moving currents on July 5. On Tuesday, his body was recovered from the icy waters.

Klemenok, a Casa Grande graduate who just got his business degree from San Diego State University, had his whole life in front of him. He was funny, a good athlete, a beloved son and a popular friend.

It’s a reminder that the rivers and the lakes that many of us know so well may be less familiar this year, and should be approached with an abundance of caution.

“There is a historic amount of water right now: faster, colder and more deadly than we’ve seen in recent years,” Brian Ferguson, a spokesman for the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, told the New York Times in June about California’s waterways. “There is no amount of training or exercise that prepares a human body.”

Our historic rainfall and snow in January and February were a welcomed relief after years of drought conditions. But come summer, it meant swollen waterways that are colder than ever, a recipe for danger as thousands head out to cool off from California’s notorious heat.

Warnings went out ahead of Memorial Day weekend, after an 8-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother were swept away by the Kings River in Fresno County. These tragedies occurred even though the Kings River was closed to public recreation, deemed too dangerous for the average swimmer to navigate.

Luckily, on our local Russian River, conditions tend to be better, flowing 25% to 30% above normal but with dams that help stem the speed of the water. “It’s a higher flow, but still has that tranquil feel,” Bert Whitaker, director of Sonoma County Regional Parks, told the Press Democrat before the July 4 holiday weekend.

But the river is moving faster than usual, and swimmers, especially those with young children, should take extra precautions when making a visit this summer. At five Sonoma County beaches, you can borrow a life jacket, including Del Rio Woods, Healdsburg Veterans Memorial Beach, Steelhead Beach, Forestville River Access and Sunset Beach.

When heading to one of California’s larger rivers, which are all rushing especially fast this summer, take the time to chat up a ranger and know what to watch out for. And as tempting as it may be to take a cool dip on a hot day, this is the summer to heed all warnings.

It’s not worth the risk.