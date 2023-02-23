Editorial: The changing times of newspapers

Few industries have experienced a topsy-turvy roller coaster ride quite as dramatic as the newspaper business in the past 30 years.

In the 1990s, we peaked financially, with no visible end in sight to those flush bottom lines. There was room for everyone back then, with major dailies, alternative weeklies, community papers — even ‘zines were profitable. (Remember ‘zines? Those photocopied-and-stapled missives that were circulated in neighborhoods or comic book stores?)

It was a golden era in the industry from a financial standpoint, which made it hard for the newsroom leaders of yesterday to see the new “internet fad” as the existential crisis it would become for our industry.

Unfortunately, the business was slow to respond to the changing habits of readers, and many newspapers toppled in its massive wake.

The numbers are staggering.

“Overall, 2,500 newspapers in the United States — a quarter of them — have closed since 2005. The country is set up to lose one-third of its newspapers by 2025,” The New York Times reported in June.

Those of us who have managed to stay the course are committed to serving our readers, subscribers and communities and being nimble in the process. That unflinching commitment means we chase stories that matter most to you (often as the news unfolds in real time) and packaged in print in a way that makes it accessible to you.

We’re doing more than ever before at petaluma360.com to keep you informed. But we’re also being responsive to our business bottom line, and making sure we make sound business decisions that ensure our future.

Fortunately, our parent company, Sonoma Media Investments, has been a leader in this industry, thanks to local ownership that cares more about community than profit.

“Local ownership doesn’t ensure survival and it doesn’t ensure Pulitzers,” industry giant Poynter wrote about our company in 2018. “But when local owners combine a commitment to local journalism with sharp business skills, it can mean that when major news breaks, local newspapers actually have the staff to cover it.”

Last year, to protect our newsrooms, we made the strategic decision to close our Rohnert Park printing plant, a trend seen across the nation. In November 2022, the venerable Los Angeles Times announced it would close its plant in 2024 — it will be redeveloped as a Hollywood soundstage, replacing fact with fiction. With fewer places to print newspapers around the country, we now have less control over our print deadlines.

Beginning this week, our production deadline is moving up. It will mean some changes in how we produce stories for our print editions, so we are asking the community for even more notice about Petaluma’s many unique events, community concerns and other time-sensitive matters.

We will become even more dynamic and urgent at petaluma360.com, which is where the bulk of our readers engage with us these days, as our site draws thousands of unique visitors each week.

You can always find the latest news online and in our mobile app, which offers access to both our website content and an electronic version of our latest print edition.

Print readers can continue to rely on a solid mix of curated stories, but our website will offer the latest updates, along with a mix of content from our sister publications, The Press Democrat, Sonoma Magazine and North Bay Business Journal.

While this business has seen a lot of flux in recent decades, our commitment to the community has never wavered.

You can always count on us to ask the hard questions, cover the fun events and shed new light on the fascinating residents of our town.

Thanks to you, community journalism is alive and well in Petaluma. We’re grateful for your support and loyal readership.