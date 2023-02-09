Editorial: The easiest way to support local business? Vote for them in Petaluma People’s Choice

If you own or operate a business in Petaluma, it’s likely been a rough three years, since the days when “coronavirus” was a misunderstood buzzword. As the virus circulated overseas, many of us thought: “That won’t be widespread here.” We were lulled by recent history, as SARS and other widely discussed viruses never really seemed to take hold in America.

When Americans started to die from the rampant virus, health officials rightly shut down our activity, forcing us to stay home and keep germs contained. “If we all stay locked down for two weeks, we can slow the spread,” we were told. So businesses put up the “closed” sign and we waited, patiently, for life to return to normal. As we all know, that has yet to happen three years later. COVID continue to plague our county, with two more deaths reported in recent weeks. In total, Sonoma County has lost 537 people to the virus.

Beyond the human toll was a massive hit to small businesses, many of which could not hold on through wave after wave of disruption. Zazzle, Flamez and Green String Farm all closed in the past few months, with owners citing the pandemic for everything from a drop in business to upending the labor market. They join dozens of other local businesses that simply couldn’t make ends meet anymore.

That’s why it is more important than ever to show some love for the businesses and professionals you rely on most. And what better way than making sure they get recognized in the annual Petaluma People’s Choice Awards? It’s easy, it’s free, plus business owners report that the recognition really does help to improve their bottom line, as new customers are inclined to check out the places locals favor. After all, who is better for a recommendation on a fair contractor or trustworthy mechanic than a neighbor?

Hosted by the Argus-Courier for decades, the contest involves two rounds. The first, which runs now through Feb. 27 at midnight, calls for nominations. Any person can nominate any business or professional in more than 100 categories, like Best Spa, Best Pet Supplies or Best Place for Lunch. Be sure to verify your vote by clicking on the email sent after a ballot is cast (check your spam filter if you don’t see it).

We then spend several weeks reviewing the nominations and tallying up the top three finalists in each category, which move on to round two. In the final ballots will be cast March 17 to April 9 (at midnight), when readers have the chance to pick their top choice from the three semifinalists. The winners will be announced in May, and celebrated in grand style at the People’s Choice Gala in June.

Our local business owners light up when they find out their customers care enough to vote for them year after year. It really makes a difference to feel valued by your community in such a public way.

So show our beautiful business community some love and vote in the Petaluma People’s Choice Awards at petaluma360.com (look under the Find It Fast bar for 2023 People’s Choice).