Editorial: The give and take of a very rainy season

As we wring out from the last week of storm, while staring down another potentially wet weekend, it’s hard not to marvel at this majestic rainy season we’re having. As of Tuesday, more than 31 inches of rain was recorded in Petaluma, double the 15.3 inches seen last year.

We all know it’s needed — our parched landscape, dry from years of drought, is soaking up this deluge of precipitation with a deliberate pace. It’s been years since we’ve seen fields across the region puddled for weeks with excess water as it slowly refills our thirsty aquifers and offers some relief to our reservoirs.

Not to mention that beautiful pitter patter it makes as the drops fall to earth, a symphony many of us have missed during these past few dry years.

Of course, rain comes with challenges — just ask anyone who lives around our flood plains. Months of rain and some major flooding in January caused property damage, work delays and headaches for drivers.

Other impacts of this rainy season are less obvious. Ticks thrive in an extra wet winter, so it will be important to take precautions when enjoying our emerald green open spaces during the spring and summer months. That includes keeping a close eye on pets, who like humans, are highly susceptible to tick-borne illnesses.

Likewise, mosquitoes, which breed in standing water, may be out in force this year, especially if the rain continues into April and May. Pest control experts recommend people check their properties for pools of water, which commonly collect in flower pots, play structures and other outside equipment. Simply dumping it out could save you some unwanted bites this summer.

Months of atmospheric rivers and pineapple express storms painted the hills bright green, and created the potential for a superbloom of wildflowers. A sea of new growth has enough moisture to burst from the soil in larger volumes, making for a particularly picturesque spring.

But come September, when weeks of dry weather turns all that added growth into tinder dry fire fuel, it will be on all of us to mitigate the potential risk.

“Historically, a wet winter in California meant a smaller risk of fire the next summer. This is no longer true. A recent study shows that since around 1977, around the same time climate change entered the public discourse, wet winters have done nothing to temper fire seasons here,” the Environmental Defense Fund wrote in 2019. “They may, in fact, make them worse.”

We saw this in 2019, when the state recorded 20% more rain and 56% more snow than an average year. That October, aided by heavy winds, the Kincade Fire sparked in the Geysers and burned for 14 straight days, destroying 175 homes, scorching 77,000 acres and forcing the evacuation of more than 90,000 people.

We can only do so much to quell mother nature. Clearing properties of unnecessary fuel is a smart step we can all take, creating the defensible space that could save our homes and neighborhoods. Those who live in rural areas can even have a firefighter come by and offer helpful suggestions. Check out the Fire Prevention and Hazardous Materials Division of Permit Sonoma for a full list of resources.

It’s best to make a plan now, before we find ourselves in the heat of August with a property full of fuel.