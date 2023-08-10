Editorial: The high cost of back-to-school season

Remember that one kid who always showed up on the first day of school with the latest everything? They had the coolest backpack, the best binders and maybe even pencils embossed with their own name. Not to mention a closet of fresh clothes. Although that kid was often not the smartest or the kindest in class, they walked the hallways like Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala because they had the stuff every other student wanted.

Whether we like it or not, there’s often a “keeping up with the Jones’” aspect to back-to-school season. The average family will spend $597 per student as the new school year approaches, down 10% from last year due to rising inflation costs, according to a recent Fortune Magazine article.

“That’s assuming your family has the money,” said one Sonoma Valley teacher. “It’s a totally different story for those who don’t.”

This teacher, who asked not to be identified, has seen students show up on the first day of school without the required pens, pencils, binders or even a backpack.

“They have to balance all their books and binders with no backpack,” the teacher said. “Some families just assume the school will provide everything.”

It’s hard to be the student who has to ask a friend to borrow a pencil or a sheet of paper, but not all local families can afford to provide their students with the tools needed in the classroom.

Luckily, several local organizations are doing what they can to collect supplies, with a goal of outfitting local students with everything needed for a great start to the new year.

Over at Mentor Me, a program of Petaluma People Services Center, there are a few ways to help. You can hop on the website and give cash. You can purchase items from the wish list posted online and drop them off at the Cavanaugh Center, 426 Eighth St., Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mentor Me is also accepting donations of grocery gift cards to help fill lunchboxes this school year.

The Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin is also collecting donations for students. The Fill the Backpack Challenge invites donors to purchase everything a student might need (see the checklist on the website), including a backpack, for a total investment of around $200. Or, for about $50, donors can provide students with the basic necessities, both of which can be dropped off at the club’s business partner, the Petaluma Dental Group (1301 Southpoint Blvd.). The club also maintains an Amazon Wish List for back-to-school supplies, so anyone can purchase needed items from the comfort of their smartphone.

Let’s not forget about teachers in all this. The average teacher spends about $500 on classroom supplies each year, according to the National Education Association. This cost is usually higher for new teachers, adding extra burdens at the start of the year. That’s why the Petaluma Educational Foundation hands out hundreds of Impact Grants to teachers each year, which can cover everything from supplies to cool field trips.

Bolstered by the community, these nonprofits are doing the important work of setting our students up for success as they head back to school next week. Just adding a few items to donate during your next Target run can make all the difference.