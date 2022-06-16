Editorial: The Pride of Petaluma

Following years of harassment and homophobia at the hands of his peers, on Jan. 24, 1995, a 15-year-old Petaluma High School sophomore named Robin jumped from the Golden Gate Bridge to his death.

Robin loved to act in local theater productions, auditioning for roles in every show possible, from Cinnabar to Petaluma High. He was remembered for being "a good friend to all,“ and after his death, his mother fought to keep other kids from that tragic fate, working to build acceptance in Petaluma’s schools.

“A lot of the despair could have been prevented,” his mother told the Argus in 1995.

Back in 1995, as the AIDS crisis continued to claim thousands of lives, Petaluma was not the most accepting of places, if the Argus archives are to be believed. (We'd like to apologize for the inappropriate headline we ran on the Nov. 10, 1995 story “School board to hear gay concerns.”) Letters in support of the LGBTQ+ community were met with hateful responses, and community members openly questioned the mental health of teens who came out.

Today, such hate would never be printed in our pages, although it does seem to fester in the dark corners of our community. In March, Miwok Elementary school officials reported their Pride flag was stolen (and later kindly replaced by Old Adobe School District). There is still work to do to reach true acceptance, but the growing number of rainbow flags and events that celebrate the LGBTQ+ lifestyle, like last weekend’s Drag Me To The River brunch, are important steps in the right direction.

Would Robin still be here, had he been sable to see such vibrant signs all around his community that he was loved and accepted?

Rainbow Pride flags are a simple expression of inclusivity and support — not to mention a fun and colorful way to virtue signal. Society has come a long way in its understanding of the oscillating spectrums of sexuality and gender, especially in teenagers. But despite decades of progress, including the legalization of same-sex marriages, problems persist. In addition to being bullied more on campus, recent data shows LGBTQ+ teens struggled with their school work and mental health during the pandemic at higher rates than their straight peers.

The Sonoma County Library is working to honor and acknowledge all LGBTQ+ experiences in its new project, Here + Queer. With a goal to “reclaim your history,” it is seeking memories, photos and momentos that highlight and add insights to the county’s queer narrative. The program launched in honor of Pride month, but will continue into the future indefinitely. Visit the Sonoma County Library website to make a contribution.

Back in 2010, Sonoma County was identified as the second “gayest” region of the US, after San Francisco, with more same-sex couples than 56% of the nation. And thank goodness, because Sonoma would have a lot less color and sparkle without that diversity.

Happy Pride, Petaluma! May we all celebrate being exactly who we are.