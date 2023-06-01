Editorial: The Pride that we feel

Florida’s LGBTQ+ community is under political assault as presidential candidate and Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill after bill — six so far in 2023 — aimed at lessening their rights. He expanded the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill to prevent young students from learning about diversity and inclusion. He’s worked to prevent trans people from using the bathroom of their choice. And allowed health-care workers to deny treatment based on their own personal religious beliefs.

“Gov. Ron DeSantis and extremist legislators in Florida are some of the most anti-LGBTQ+ politicians in America and an existential threat to every LGBTQ+ person in Florida and beyond. DeSantis has made clear that demonizing LGBTQ+ people will be the center of his legislative agenda and presidential run,” said Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel of the Human Rights Campaign. “As a result, the rights of millions of Floridians are being rolled back by politicians who are attacking the LGBTQ+ community at a breakneck pace to pander to the most extreme fringes of their base.”

Such extreme legislation doesn’t have a snowball’s chance in hell here in (mostly) progressive California. But here in Petaluma, we at the Argus-Courier have seen a troubling local trend in our online comment sections.

Yes, comments sections are far too often full of vitriol, but a targeted hatred of the LGBTQ+ community has become more pronounced in recent months. A recent posting about Target removing its Pride merchandise in some states drew a flurry of comments so uncivil, they had to be deleted.

Some of the comments came from people outside the area, classic internet trolls who find a pathetic thrill in raining on other people’s rainbows. But some came from our neighbors, as the national uptick in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation seems to emboldened more people to belittle and make online attacks.

On the plus side, the love vastly outweighed the hate. Each mean word was met with comments in support of our LGBTQ+ neighbors.

Civil rights took a major blow with last year’s repeal of Roe vs. Wade. It’s more important than ever to protect the legal rights that generations of gay and lesbian activists fought and died to obtain. As we roll into Pride Month, we have the chance to show our support for those whose very existence is being removed from classrooms and history books by the prejudicial actions of a few.

And they are a few — last June, Gallup reported that 71% of Americans support same-sex marriage, an all-time high. The views of the many must outweigh the fearmongering of an extreme right-wing minority.

Last October, Petaluma celebrated its first major Pride party, which included a family friendly day at Walnut Park and a night of music at The Big Easy. It was a joyous celebration, and the all-volunteer group known as Petaluma Pride has been busy organizing smaller events ever since, like a game night at Buffalo Billiards and a float in the Butter and Egg Days parade. It’s this type of inclusion and acceptance for which Petaluma ought to be known.

Happy Pride Month — let love win.