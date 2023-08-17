Editorial: The unsheltered stories we don’t hear

Homelessness is a topic that gets plenty of ink, in this paper and across California. It’s an issue we can’t seem to make headway on, despite massive government spending and the best efforts of hundreds of nonprofit organizations that serve the unsheltered community.

“As of 2022, 30% of all people in the United States experiencing homelessness resided in California, including half of all unsheltered people,” the Public Policy Institute of California reported in February.

There are plenty of startling statistics that arise when discussing homelessness. But humanity can often be lost in this data, as we tend to forget these numbers represent people.

The recent death of Ember Leona offered a tragic but important glimpse behind the curtain that often separates the realities of the unsheltered from the average Petaluman resident.

Like so many, Ember was complicated. She was a deep thinker and prolific reader who found a haven in the stacks of the Petaluma Regional Library. But she struggled with her own demons that outsiders couldn’t possibly understand.

She must have felt truly perilous, absolutely desperate, when she sparked a lighter while holding a canister of gasoline, with her four dogs trapped inside the car that served as her home. (The dogs were injured, but survived).

The public nature of her death was all most in this community knew about Ember. It was only at her memorial service that a more complete picture of who she was as a person came into focus. The stories shared by the many people she touched showed a woman who was doing the best she could under tremendously difficult circumstances.

“Everybody that knew her is going to miss her,” one friend told the Argus-Courier.

Perhaps if there were more humanity in the discussions about homelessness, we would seek different solutions. When the city forcibly removed the homeless encampment at Steamers Landing last year, social media erupted with cheers that the “eyesore” had been eliminated. Only a few people worried about what would become of the dozens of people who, although squatting illegally, were still human beings who felt they had nowhere else to turn.

From the Argus-Courier’s informal count, the majority of those residents remain unsheltered; many set up new encampments along the Petaluma River, tucked out of sight.

Many would prefer that the homeless stay “out of sight and out of mind.” It’s easier when we’re not directly confronted by the tragedy of human suffering. It’s easier when the concept is reduced to statistics and programs, rather than fully articulated people. It’s easier not to care.

But Ember’s heart-wrenching death is a reminder of why we must look at homelessness beyond the “problems” so we might finally see the people.