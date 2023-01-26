Editorial: There’s no local news without you

It’s probably no surprise that many of the Argus-Courier’s biggest scoops come straight from the mouths of community members. News of the potential closure of Petaluma’s birth center, the mobile showers for unsheltered individuals and thousands of the local events we highlight every year come directly from residents who understand that the best way to get the word out is to flag your local newspaper staff.

We try to be everywhere at the Argus-Courier, from City Hall to the sidelines of our local high schools’ stadiums. But with a small staff, we can always use a boost from community members who have a story to share.

But who should you contact?

When in doubt, reach out to editor Don Frances. In addition to writing stories about the issues facing our city, he oversees all editorial content produced by this paper, along with its reporting staff. He can direct you to the right resource, find him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.

When it comes to big news, look to reporter Amelia Parreira, who covers City Hall, local developments and so much more. As a lifelong Petaluma resident, she is plugged into the community and its governing bodies. She’s always looking for stories at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com.

Few people on the Argus staff are more recognizable than sports editor John “JJ” Jackson, whose picture sits with his weekly column and is a regular fixture at local games. After decades at the Argus, he’s a pro at covering the outstanding athletics at our local schools, especially Petaluma High, Casa Grande and St. Vincent’s. He also handles the Schools page, where he’s eager for education stories. Find him at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com.

When it comes to all things fun, cultural or fascinating, look no further than David Templeton. As our community editor, he handles events, the arts and the characters of Petaluma, overseeing a handful of freelancers including Harlan Osborne, Skip Sommers, Lina Hoshino and Oliver Graves. While we prefer two weeks’ notice on time-sensitive material, David can be reached any time at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.

Photographer Crissy Pascual is always out and about, snapping photos of the people and events that define Petaluma. Being so close to the community, she is also one of our best sources for news stories, which earned her Sonoma Media Investment’s Community Champion award this month. Crissy can be reached at crissy.pascual@arguscourier.com.

Few people have a tastier job at the Argus than food columnist Houston Porter. Although not a full-time staffer, this popular freelance writer is always looking for the newest restaurant or favorite food story to share in his columns and articles. Send him scoops (especially ice cream scoops) at houston@avantlard.com.

Have an opinion to share? Publisher Emily Charrier pens the paper’s editorials and collects insightful commentaries and thoughtful letters to share with readers. Email her at emily.charrier@arguscourier.com.

Like all things in Petaluma, this newspaper flourishes with the engagement of the community. We’re here, eager to listen, so don’t hesitate to reach out.