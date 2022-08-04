Editorial: Welcome back, Denny’s — we’ve missed you

When news broke that the old Denny’s on Petaluma Boulevard, first built in 1969, would return with new owners, the story almost immediately jumped to the top of petaluma360.com’s “Most Read” list. And when food and drink columnist Houston Porter went looking for favorite memories of the old operation, which closed in 2020, he was inundated with nostalgic musings about this clearly beloved eatery.

For decades, Denny’s was the place a family could go to get an affordable meal. It’s where youth sports teams went after the big game to celebrate their success. It’s where high school seniors went after their prom to fill up on fries and milkshakes before the after party. When looking back through rose-colored glasses, this restaurant could do no wrong in many people’s eyes, thanks to its price-conscious menu and friendly, 24/7 service.

Of course, the quality of a Denny’s dish is nearly impossible to compare to one of our downtown or hometown eateries. We are lucky to have some of the best restaurants around — creative outlets of all kinds that make dishes with love and a passion for sharing unique flavors. With dozens of options to choose from, it is all but impossible not to eat well in Petaluma.

But those restaurants are feeling the pinch. With minimum wage now sitting at $15.85 an hour, mixed with the rising cost of fuel and food costs, local restaurants, like all restaurants, are struggling to manage their expenses.

“Average menu prices increased 7.7% between June 2021 and June 2022, which represented the strongest 12-month increase since 1981,” according to the National Restaurant Association. “Meanwhile, grocery store prices continued to accelerate in June. Grocery store prices jumped 12.2% between June 2021 and June 2022 – the largest 12-month increase since 1979.”

It’s more expensive than ever to eat out, and many restaurants are in the understandable but unenviable position of raising prices to keep the books balanced. Unfortunately, that has made eating out less accessible to many Petaluma people, especially families. In these tapped financial times, local franchises like IHOP, Applebee’s and soon, Denny’s, are a welcome addition to our restaurant scene. National outlets have shared purchasing power and bulk-buy savings that help rein in the cost of doing business. And as a locally owned operation, Denny’s will keep more dollars in Petaluma than non-local franchises.

Denny’s no-fuss style, where kids can be kids and parents don’t have to save up to pay for a meal, help our city’s food scene thrive. Plus, we’ll finally have a place to fill those late-night/early-morning cravings. It’s a win-win for Petaluma.