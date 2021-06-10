Editorial: Welcome back, Petaluma. Let’s kick coronavirus

In a late May communication sent far and wide, Bay Area health officers threw their support behind full-time, in-person school for all grades starting this fall.

It was a remarkable, cohesive statement from a group of health officials who haven’t always been in lockstep. It flipped the script of the past 14 months, during which our region became accustomed to announcements centered more on coronavirus-related setbacks than hard-won victories.

And it provided new legitimacy to the calls from parents countywide who have for months pushed area school districts to get more kids back into classrooms – and more often.

But perhaps most importantly, the pronouncement, signed by our own Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, showed that the most careful public officials throughout the COVID-19 pandemic have officially recognized what many of us feel each day – the comeback is upon us.

But it didn’t take a decree from government leaders to launch a shift in perception and behavior. Amid government-sanctioned acts like business sector reopenings and ditched mask mandates, more residents are getting out and about, visiting friends and dining indoors — all signs we’re emerging from isolation.

The Petaluma Music Festival is back for a 14th year after going dark in 2020. And the beloved local festival that raises money for school music programs will come complete with enhanced safety protocols to protect participants – including requiring vaccinations or negative COVID-19 tests.

Most Sonoma County residents, we’re happy to say, have been fully vaccinated, and more than 70% of us have received at least one dose of either the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

Another sign of recovery comes courtesy of the Petaluma Downtown Association and the Petaluma Sunrise Rotary Club, which are collaborating to resurrect in late August the Petaluma River Festival dormant since 1997.

And on Memorial Day weekend, big boats once again made their way toward downtown Petaluma, an abandoned tradition until the river was dredged last year.

That, too, feels hopeful. And we’re hopeful that residents will mirror the careful approach of health officials as we do emerge from more than a year of unprecedented upheaval.

When you’re out and about, you may see people still in masks – even after the June 15 expiration of our state’s mask mandate. That’s OK. Even if they’re vaccinated.

Heck, given the low flu numbers this past winter, we’d encourage you to hang on to your masks going forward.

And we hope those who haven’t yet received their vaccines, or are hesitant to get vaccinated – for whatever reason – will do their part to protect their fellow residents by wearing masks themselves.

You can even feel free to call it virtue signaling, and just rest easy knowing the virtue you signaled is kindness. Would that be so awful?

We will still have to wait a year for Civil War Days, the Penngrove Independence Day Parade and the Sonoma-Marin Fair. But the signs of life are emerging, daily, in Petaluma, in Sonoma County and throughout the Bay Area.

Our job now is to foster this newfound freedom. Welcome back, Petaluma. Let’s kick coronavirus.