EDITORIAL: When this whole thing is over, can we keep the parklets?

There’s a reason so many paintings of Paris feature sidewalk cafes, with red awnings and bistro chairs full of people sipping espresso. The blurred line between restaurant and sidewalk is part of the allure, allowing patrons to people watch and enjoy the hustle of a busy city street.

While we may not have that much sidewalk space, the pandemic has introduced us to the joys of parklets.

Initially popularized in California, parklets began almost as an act of protest. “San Francisco first introduced the parklet in 2010, following an unofficial temporary conversion of an on-street parking space by feeding the meter, unrolling grass sod, and placing a potted tree on top,” according to the Local Government Commission.

When COVID-19 shutdown indoor dining, parklets became a survival technique, adding much-needed outdoor seating to several downtown restaurants. In May, the City launched its “Free Range” program, which allowed businesses to build extra seating in alleyways and street parking, as long as the structure was compliant with the Americans with Disability Act. Restaurants like Mi Pueblo and Cucina Paradiso were quick to take advantage.

“(The City) met with us the day after we submitted our application, measured the parking lot, and recommended the best configuration for the additional tables,” David Beatriz of Mi Pueblo told the city about the program. “We had the permit the next day.”

Cutting through the red tape and wiping permit fees cleared the pathway to parklets, but the price to build is exuberant for many small businesses. With lighting and heating, estimates range up to $20,000, no small cost when restaurants have seen their bottom lines gutted.

A $30,000 grant from Creative Sonoma, administered by the Petaluma Arts Center and Petaluma Downtown Association, brought parklets to Ray’s Deli & Tavern, Stockhome Restaurant and The Shop hair salon. The one at Stockhome, constructed in recent weeks, features elegantly designed metal cut into pretty patterns. It somehow both fits in and stands out — like a functional piece of art.

In a town like ours, parklets are particularly attractive. How many times have you bumped into a friendly face at the grocery store or walking trails? Sitting out, dining on a delicious meal and waving to neighbors passing by sounds like a pretty perfect Petaluma evening.

A bipartisan group of legislators are pushing for parklets to stay past the pandemic. Restaurant owners say they could use the extra seating as they get back on their feet, and popular opinion seems to agree that parklets add charm to walkable areas.

Proposed last week, Senate Bill 314, or the Bar and Restaurant Recovery Act, would loosen some of California’s liquor laws, creating the flexibly to serve wine in the street. It would also allow two venues to share the same space, such as a bar and a restaurant, creating partnership opportunities. The liquor licensing process would be expedited to no more than six months and live music venues would not need to maintain to serve alcohol.

It would also allow cities to create “open container entertainment zones” during festivals or outdoor events, where patrons can purchase drinks to sip while walking around and enjoying the festivities. Currently, big events like Butter and Egg Days have designated drinking zones that quickly get over crowded and uncomfortable.

Over in Sonoma, in normal times, the city’s iconic Plaza allows open container during daylight hours. Tourists can grab a bottle of wine from one of the many tasting rooms to enjoy on a picnic blanket in the grass. It’s a bucolic way to spend an afternoon while also supporting local business.

While we may not want unlimited open container like Sonoma, providing more flexibility to our bars and restaurants will be critical on the road to recovery. Plus, with twinkle lights and creative designs, the parklets bring even more charm to our already adorable downtown. Let’s keep it going post pandemic.