Editorial: Why newspaper subscriptions are the perfect holiday gift

Let’s face it, most of us have way too much stuff. Whether it be clothing or books or kitchen gadgets, when it comes to physical objects, most of us have more than we need.

So as you make your holiday shopping list this year, why rely on another candle or pair of slippers? Instead, give the gift of information, engagement and community spirit. All of that can be found in a local newspaper subscription.

Studies have long shown that people who read local news regularly feel more connected to their community. Newspaper readers are also more likely to take action to better their cities, whether that be speaking up at a City Council meeting, hitting the polls on Election Day or volunteering for an important cause. An informed reader becomes and engaged citizen. And with the many issues facing Petaluma right now, we need all the engagement we can get.

Plus, newspapers ensure you always have something to talk about at a dinner party or social engagement. “Did you hear about the new play opening at Cinnabar?” “How about that bear that spent 15 hours in a tree by I Street?” “Do you know about all those Christmas movies filmed in town?” You’ll never lack for conversation starters with a local news subscription.

On the practical side, an online subscription is cheap (likely less than your weekly coffee bill) and always available to your loved one on their phone or desktop. Print subscriptions can provide a better reader experience, offering a break from screen time with neatly designed pages, plus it also includes digital access for up to four users. And it’s easily recycled at the end of the week so it doesn’t take up any space in one’s already-full house.

A local newspaper subscription also ensures the journalists in Petaluma have the resources to thrive. While local news only accounts for 25% of the industry, more than half of the news content in the country stems from our boots-on-the-ground reporting. Pew Research Center reports that America’s newsroom have lost 26% of their journalists since 2008, putting a huge added workload on those who remain. Pew Research also reports that 83% of people have visited a local news website, but only 14% have paid for local news — numbers like that assure more newsrooms will be decimated. In a time when advertising rates continue to dwindle, consumer revenue via subscriptions is an increasingly vital lifeline for newspapers.

It’s also a great last-minute gift that can be easily purchased from the comfort of one’s couch at petaluma360.com/subscribe. This year, give the gift that inspires your loved one and supports your community.