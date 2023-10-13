Editorial: Zero tolerance for antisemitism

Just as our Jewish community was busy celebrating the seven-day festival of Sukkot, the vile, antisemitic, attention-seeking interlopers that roam the nation (like the vermin they are) showed up at the Petaluma City Council meeting last week, part of a countrywide effort to spread their toxicity.

In this newspaper, they are worth one sentence: Get out, now — we have no room for hate here.

For months, the venomous situation in Washington has been flamed by the dark corners of the internet where far-right hate speech runs wild.

“The (Anti-Defamation League) found that the number of antisemitic incidents in the U.S. increased by more than 35% in the past year, from 2,721 in 2021 to 3,697 in 2022. Antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda in the U.S. also hit new levels, the organization said,” PBS reported in March.

The 2024 Presidential election is shaping up to be more divisive than ever, and many experts expect it will get worse before it gets better. Which is why it is more important than ever to reach out to our local Jewish congregations and check in, connect and provide the sense of community that we all need to feel safe.

Safety from harm is a real and malignant concern. Over in Sonoma, Congregation Shir Shalom was one of several local religious groups to receive a $200,000 state grant to help protect members while they share in their faith.

This concept bears repeating for additional emphasis: The state is funding security measures for a local synagogue — one whose name literally means “Song of Peace.”

What world is this?

Fear is the tactic of cowards. But it’s easy to feel afraid when we’re consistently inundated with the hatred of a few unhinged white supremacists, as we saw at recent meetings of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Santa Rosa School District.

When we asked Councilmember Janice Cader Thompson, who is Jewish, about the recent ugliness across Petaluma, she offered an important global perspective on Tuesday as bombs rained down on Gaza.

“Today, I am mourning Chen. Chen lived at Kfar Aza Kibbutz's. This was the Kibbutz is directly on the Gaza boarder and hit first and hard by Hamas. Chen is either a hostage or was murdered. I was looking at my photos of her remembering our conversation. Chen, her children and grandchildren most likely were murdered or being held hostages. I am heartbroken today,” she wrote.

Just before publication, Janice Cader Thompson confirmed her friend Chen was reported safe, but the fear and anxiety expressed by the councilmember is undoubtedly felt by families across the globe. Our thoughts are with the suffering.