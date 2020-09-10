Firefighters need our help

“We have a very old firefighting infrastructure in Sonoma County, yet we’re now living in a perpetual, exceptionally busy fire season.”

—Sonoma County Fire District Chief Mark Heine

Despite the extraordinarily high risk from devastating megafires which are now routine annual occurrences here due to climate change, 35% of Sonoma County voters in March rejected a sales tax increase that would have provided the resources necessary to more effectively protect our communities from such fires. Despite incurring no organized opposition, Measure G fell just short of the required two-thirds majority approval and so was defeated.

In retrospect, the narrow loss of Measure G seems tragic.

Hundreds of paid and volunteer firefighters from throughout Sonoma County have been pushed to the breaking point over the last few weeks battling several lightning-sparked wildfires, including the Wallbridge Fire which burned 86 square miles west of Healdsburg and destroyed 147 homes.

Had it not been for a sudden spate of cool, damp weather the fire would likely have burned into the communities along the Russian River and beyond. That’s according to Mark Heine, chief of the Sonoma County Fire District, who told me that because all available resources from throughout California were busy battling dozens of other wildfires sparked by an estimated 14,000 lightning strikes in mid-August, firefighters here have been operating without much in the way of reinforcements.

An unprecedented 2 million acres have already burned across California this year, all before the seasonal offshore “Diablo” winds arrived that typically drive wildfires in the fall. This week, record-setting temperatures and high winds triggered red flag warnings throughout the North Bay, whipping up flames from the nearly-extinguished Wallbridge Fire and prompting more evacuations. Thousands of others faced electrical power shutdowns aimed at preventing additional fires from igniting.

Clearly, the threat to lives and property here in Sonoma County is growing increasingly dangerous every year, yet we remain poorly prepared to do much about it.

We have all seen firsthand how the decades-old predictions by scientists of more frequent and destructive wildfires due to global climate change have become an ongoing reality.

First came the deadly Lake County wildfires of 2015, followed two years later by horrific fires here in Sonoma County which killed two dozen people and razed 5,300 homes in Santa Rosa and the Sonoma Valley in a mere 24 hours.

In 2018, the Camp Fire in Butte County destroyed 18,000 homes and blanketed Sonoma County with a thick cloud of toxic smoke for two weeks. Last year, the Kincade Fire laid waste to hundreds of homes and businesses and very nearly consumed the city of Windsor and beyond, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate.

Yet against this monstrous threat Sonoma County continues to strain under an antiquated crazy quilt of fire protection services ranging from municipal fire departments like that in Petaluma to dozens of perpetually underfunded and understaffed rural volunteer fire departments and fire districts often forced to use outmoded equipment which render them incapable of offering adequate protection for residents during a major fire event.

This perilous public safety deficiency became readily apparent during the 2017 wildfires. As a result, county supervisors and area fire chiefs began discussions over how to better fund fire suppression services and increase overall efficiency by consolidating departments countywide.

From their efforts sprang a practical solution: Measure G on the March ballot asked voters to approve a half cent sales tax countywide to raise an estimated $51 million annually to enhance fire suppression, prevention and emergency medical services. Had it passed, Measure G would have funded improved emergency warning systems, hired an additional 200 firefighters to respond to wildfires and medical emergencies and enhanced vegetation management programs aimed at stopping fires before they begin.

Given the very tight vote and ongoing need, Chief Heine told me last week that discussions have recently begun to bring the measure back to voters in March of next year. Doing so makes good sense as the critical need for enhanced firefighting resources is indisputable.

Fire departments throughout the county act as a regional network and must rely upon one another for help during fire emergencies. As such, strengthening neighboring rural fire agencies protects people living in cities like Petaluma by helping to ensuring wildfires do not invade heavily populated areas like they did in Santa Rosa in 2017 and Vacaville just last month.

South County Supervisor David Rabbitt likened the need for adequate fire protection services to buying insurance. “No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it if something goes awry.”

Mike Mickelson, chief of the Wilmar Fire Department serving 5,000 people in the rural area immediately west and south of Petaluma, could not agree more.

“We had 11 volunteers and two engines fighting the Wallbridge Fire,” he told me. “A lot of sacrifices were made on a daily basis” to protect lives and property.

Mickelson worries that with the hotter, windier weather so typical in September, coupled with the tinder-dry grass and oak woodland surrounding Petaluma, a similar inferno could erupt here. Only now, he says, the “guys are tired to start with.”

It’s certainly important during times like these to show our appreciation to the men and women who risk their own lives to keep the rest of us safe. More importantly, if and when a sales tax measure comes along in the spring, your vote of support will go a long way to providing the resources they need to do the job more effectively.

(John Burns is former publisher of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. He can be reached at john.burns@arguscourier.com)