Grateful for healthcare heroes

“We’ve had a lack of national leadership and coordination that you’ve seen in almost every other country that’s done a good job” of slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

--Dr. Zeke Emanuel, internationally renowned author and health expert

While disappointing, the above statement should come as no surprise. It very clearly explains the cause of the United States’ abject failure to slow the progression of a disease that has killed more than 137,000 Americans, including 7,000 here in California and 16 in Sonoma County, 11 of them since June 28.

As demonstrated by the strategic approach undertaken in dozens of other countries, it did not have to be this way. Testing, tracing and supported isolation is the tried and true methodology to effectively combat a pandemic. We know it works.

Unfortunately, President Donald Trump is detached from reality. He first denied the existence of the pandemic, calling it a “hoax,” then dithered a couple months and finally rejected adoption of a strong, well-coordinated national strategy, leaving every state, county and city in America to go it alone.

The result: a catastrophic and growing number of hospitalizations and deaths.

Standing in stark contrast to the president’s dreadful leadership failings is the courage, kindness and commitment of the front-line health care professionals here in Petaluma who toil daily to save lives.

One example is Petaluma’s Michelle Patino, a registered nurse who first came to public prominence during the deadly 2017 wildfires when she volunteered to help at the Sonoma-Marin fairgrounds and wound up establishing and operating a mini-hospital at the site.

Patino has since founded her own nonprofit business helping to staff emergency medical facilities during public disasters. Her 60-member team includes physicians, registered nurses, paramedics and other medical professionals. They are currently caring for about 125 vulnerable, homeless people who are either elderly or suffer from underlying health problems and have been temporarily housed in a dormitory at Sonoma State University under contract with the County of Sonoma. Unfortunately, university officials recently discontinued the contract, so Patino and county officials were scrambling last week to find new quarters for their clients who are expected to vacate the facility by this weekend.

“This is probably the most difficult time for us to have to figure this all out,” Patino told me, pointing to the rapidly escalating COVID cases countywide and subsequent closure this week of hundreds of local businesses that had only recently been allowed to reopen.

Despite the pandemic, Patino says she and her employees “love being able to help people and show them human kindness. I have an amazing staff of caring people.”

Patino predicts the prevalence of COVID is going to further worsen in Sonoma County in the weeks ahead. “We’re going to see a lot of our friends and family members contract this virus, and some of them are going to pass away.”

To lessen that number, she hopes everyone will “take this virus more seriously” by wearing face masks, washing their hands, maintaining safe distance from one another, avoiding group gatherings and following all other public health protocols.

So does Wendi Thomas, director of nursing at Petaluma Valley Hospital, who told me she’s deeply concerned about the “alarming” number of new COVID cases countywide and the prospect for continued increases in hospitalizations as a result. Thomas said she’s seen “a large increase in admitted patients and outpatients,” or about 50% over the last month.

Another major concern for Thomas: the city’s five skilled nursing facilities, all of which have either had a patient or employee contract COVID, have become hyper-cautious and begun refusing to accept discharged hospital patients, thus leaving the facility to house patients who no longer require hospitalization.

Thomas is grateful the hospital geared up a few months ago to prepare itself for the anticipated surge in patients. A disused ward was retrofitted for an overflow of patients and multiple rooms were revamped to “negative pressure” to prevent germs from circulating. Through careful conservation and reuse, the hospital is generally maintaining the prescribed 14-day supply of personal protective gear despite the fact that supply orders are often either late in arriving or don’t arrive at all.

Most hospital procedures have changed and new workflow procedures are being continually adopted for patient and employee safety. All patients admitted to the hospital are now tested for COVID, and Thomas says that “some patients who came in for something entirely different have been surprised to learn they have the virus.”