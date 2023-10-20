Recent news reports documenting the criminal trial of Wayne Hsiung – the Berkeley man whose band of animal rights activists stormed two Petaluma poultry farms in 2018 and 2019 seeking to “liberate” birds and shut down farm operations – have focused public attention on a little-known group seeking radical change. Hsiung is co-founder of Berkeley-based Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), which routinely uses such brazenly disruptive tactics in hopes of triggering a public ban on animal farming practices.

Following the local protests, dozens of group members were arrested and charged with trespassing on farm properties and illegally entering production facilities, where they removed chickens and ducks they claimed were being mistreated. They chained themselves to property and to each other and forced each business to temporarily shut down operations.

Nearly all those arrested have since reached plea deals or had the criminal charges dismissed. But Hsiung is facing felony counts of conspiracy and trespassing in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Last week’s testimony by a Reichardt Duck Farm manager provided shocking details of how one fanatical protestor nearly decapitated himself after wrapping a bicycle U-lock around his neck and attaching it to farm processing equipment, which prompted his colleagues to frantically press random buttons while attempting to shut off the machinery.

While the court case and publicity has accurately described the incursions at the duck farm and the Sunrise Egg Farm, most people are unaware of the steady progress these militants have made gathering signatures necessary to qualify a local ballot measure which, if passed, would permanently ban most animal husbandry practices in Sonoma County.

According to Dayna Ghirardelli, executive director of the Sonoma County Farm Bureau, the proposed law, titled “Prohibition on Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations,” would effectively outlaw “99% of Sonoma County dairies and all county poultry operations.”

To survive, Ghirardelli says dairy farmers would need to “drastically change their operations to milk less cows. This would ultimately result in dairies going out of business because a smaller model would not be sustainable.”

Local milk processors like Clover Sonoma and Straus Family Creamery would also face severe hardships, says Ghirardelli, and would be forced to source milk outside of the area to stay in business. The many negative economic ramifications to the county’s agricultural industry would be extensive, she says, noting the law would apply to certified organic farms, even those which raise sheep for wool production.

The threat is quite real. According to the “Coalition to End Factory Farming” website operated by DxE, the group has already secured 15,000 signatures in advance of a March 5 deadline to qualify the measure for the November 2024 ballot. A total of 19,746 verified signatures of county registered voters are needed for the measure to secure placement on the ballot.

But Ghirardelli says the group is using false claims, misinformation and scare tactics to obtain voter signatures. As an example, she cites a statement on the group’s website saying that local dairies “discharge toxic manure directly into public waterways including protected wetlands.”

“That’s not true,” says Ghirardelli, noting that all dairy farms must fully comply with California’s stringent state water quality control standards.

To elicit donations and volunteers for its campaign, DxE has posted aerial video footage, cleverly accompanied by somber piano music, that zeroes in on a dead cow at a Sonoma Dairy. But Ghirardelli says that when cows die, as they sometimes do, their bodies are typically set aside for pick up and transport to a slaughterhouse.

Another video on the group’s website shows some chickens with missing feathers, implying that the birds have been mistreated. But Ghirardelli says that chickens regularly shed, or molt, their feathers to make way for new ones.

There is nothing incriminating in the videos, says Ghirardelli. But they do give uninitiated viewers the distinct impression that Sonoma County farmers are abusing their animals.

Some people who signed the DxE petition now say they were misled and regret having given support to the initiative. One signer, a graduate of Petaluma High School now in her mid-20s, told me she was encouraged to sign the petition last month in downtown Petaluma. The woman, who declined to have her name published, said she was told the measure was aimed at regulating “factory farms.”

She mistakenly assumed the businesses effected were giant corporate farm operations in the Midwest and was never told the proposed law would exclusively target Sonoma County’s family farms.