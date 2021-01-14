Guest Commentary: A brief history of urban growth and affordable housing in Petaluma

The Petaluma City Council’s recent split vote on the Hines Project at the downtown SMART station — a developer’s ham-fisted attempt to build luxury units at the expense of market rate and affordable units downtown — comes on the 50th anniversary of an earlier council’s decision to stand up to outside developers and impose a city-wide building moratorium.

That council, led by Mayor Helen Putnam, convened Petaluma’s first community-wide planning process in 1971 in an attempt to curb the suburban sprawl overtaking the city. Challenged legally by developers all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, the council won a landmark decision to preserve the city’s character and open spaces “by growing at an orderly and deliberate pace.”

The victory made Petaluma the darling of the so-called “slow growth movement.” It also gave birth to a chronic problem with affordable housing, one that today has reached epidemic proportions.

Petaluma’s suburban housing boom began immediately after World War II, as developers, armed with government subsidies for returning servicemen, descended upon the area, buying up cheap farmland east of town and building tract homes. The city’s population, which stood at 8,000 in 1945, quickly mushroomed to 27,000 by 1970.

That same year, new housing starts, which averaged 300 per year throughout the 1960s, tripled. When the City Council convened in January 1971, not only were they facing a population surge to 32,000 by 1972, they were also presented with a new slate of development proposals, that, if approved, would further raise the population to 37,000 by 1973, completely overwhelming the city’s infrastructure, particularly its wastewater treatment plant.

The sudden growth spurt was caused by water. The City Council agreed in 1961 to divert water to Petaluma from the newly constructed Coyote Dam on the Russian River. With the exception of Novato, Marin County refused to follow suit, placing a natural limit on its housing development, which in turn increased land costs. San Francisco commuters looking for affordability turned to Petaluma, where, in 1970, they could purchase the same quality and same-sized home as in Marin for 20% less.

In 1972, Petaluma adopted its growth management plan, limiting new home development to 500 units per year, and allocating those units evenly between the town’s east and west sides in hopes of preserve the vitality of the downtown. To improve the quality and variety of home construction, it placed a 100-unit cap on each developer, seeking to create a field for competition.

The plan’s Achilles heel was affordability. To withstand legal challenges from developers, the city required each new development to allocate between 8% and 12% of its units to affordable housing, a quota later increased to between 10% and 15%. Market forces quickly rendered the allotment woefully insufficient.

By the time the Supreme Court greenlighted Petaluma’s plan in 1976, the growth tsunami had rolled northward to Rohnert Park, where land was selling for 30% less than in Petaluma. That city’s population, which stood at 7,200 in 1972, quickly tripled to 22,000 by 1978, causing them to impose their own growth management plan.

Meanwhile, construction of small, lower-priced houses almost disappeared from Petaluma. While only 20% of new homes in 1970 sold for more than $30,000, by 1976, almost 70% did (in 1970 dollars). The average home size during that time also expanded from 1,600 to 1,900 square feet.

Some of the price increase was due to higher costs. The 100-unit cap reduced building efficiencies for developers, and construction on the hilly westside proved more costly than on the eastside flats.

But builders also surmised that luxury housing was more likely to get approval from city officials, who placed more weight on quality and amenities than on affordability in assessing development proposals. Luxury housing also played well with nearby residents, who formed housing cartels to protect their property values.

The final kicker was passage of Proposition 13 in 1978, which limited property taxes to 1% of a property’s assessed value. To help replace funding the taxes had provided for infrastructure, the city was forced impose new development fees, which raised building costs about 25%.

By 1982, less than 50% of the city’s new homes quota had been built since the growth plan went into place in 1972, delivering a further blow to any meaningful production of affordable housing.

This year, as Petaluma begins renewal of the city’s 2025 General Plan, it’s time to dramatically re-think the broken system of affordable housing. As the City Council demonstrated in their recent vote, the tradeoffs inherent in doing business as usual are no longer viable.

Historian John Sheehy is author of the blog Petalumahistorian.com.