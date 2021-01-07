Guest Commentary: Cell tower on Petaluma Creamery an unhealthy choice

The City of Petaluma will be deciding soon whether to allow Verizon to lease the rooftop of the Petaluma Creamery, situated a couple blocks away from downtown. This means incorporating 16 cell towers that will continuously emit huge amounts of low frequency microwaves up to 2 miles, radiating out 360 degree, and producing increased noise by at least 30 decibels, on top of the Creamery’s already constant hum. This lease agreement will give thousands of dollars per month to the leaser at the expense of our community’s health and well-being.

Many studies show that this kind of radiation is a probable cause for health problems. A new report by a National Academy of Sciences committee showed that “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy appears to be the most plausible explanation for symptoms, that included intense headaches, dizziness and cognitive difficulties.” The study found that it is the likely cause of illnesses among American diplomats in Cuba and China. The research needs to continue before placing these electromagnetic towers in the center of town. There are high schools, elementary schools and a junior high school all within 2 miles of this additional radiation, as well as many places of worship and public gathering spaces.

There are other, better options. Most cell towers are not located in dense residential communities. AT&T’s larger cell tower units in Petaluma are located in areas of open space. Verizon already has small cell facilities and antennas attached to utility poles, allowing excellent connectivity. Sonic uses radiation-free fiber optics. Petaluma needs to consider the health and safety of its citizens, especially our youth, before handing over permits to huge corporations with the sole intention of maximizing their own profits. Petaluma Mayor and City Council members, please do not allow Verizon to build in the center of our town.