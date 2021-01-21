Guest Commentary: General Plan Advisory Committee named next week

Petaluma is heading into a General Plan update to set the vision for the community for the next 20 years. One of my favorite traits about Petalumans is that when there is a chance to volunteer, they never shy away from signing up for hard work. Whether the volunteer need is disaster relief or classroom support, Petalumans engage.

In this case, a committee is being formed to be the voice of the people in the General Plan update process. It will be called the General Plan Advisory Committee. Almost 130 applicants submitted to be on this 15-person committee. On Jan. 25, the City Council will make these appointments.

Who are these dedicated applicants? What skills do they bring? How will they be selected? Good questions, all. Hopefully this article sheds a little light on the process. To sort through 130 applicant resumes, is to know that 115 volunteers will be disappointed.

The council intends to select a diverse, skilled and committed group of local folks to advise us on all the issues that are to be included in the General Plan update. These topics include future housing, transportation, environment and business economy through a climate crisis and equity lens.

For myself, the strengths that I will be looking for in my selections will include technical expertise, demonstrated involvement in the community, representation of a community of interest, demonstrated experience in collaboration with folks of diverse perspectives and a strong commitment to the work and the time requirement. Additionally, some knowledge of the scope and range of the function and purpose of a General Plan will be a useful skill.

The applicants range in age from high school students to the recently (or not so recently) retired. The range in Petaluma-lived experience is from the locally born to those who have arrived only recently. The applicants’ work experiences range from teachers to financiers and to so many other interesting career paths.

In addition to their skills on the committee, the selected volunteers will need to be community-wide ambassadors regarding this important work. The General Plan will work best and have the best chance of being a vibrant document for charting the future course of the city if it is inclusive; that is, if all parts of the community know that critical decisions are being made and what drives those decisions.

Therefore, the two key roles of the new committee will be to not only provide community input to the process but to have the energy and commitment to reach out to all Petalumans, to invite public comment and to relay the information that the volunteers and their committee are deciding.

Kevin McDonnell is a member of the Petaluma City Council.