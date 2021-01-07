Guest Commentary: On Monday, the climate change fight hits home

The Petaluma Climate Action Commission held our first meeting in November 2019, and from the first hour we have worked together to wrap our arms around how our community will address the climate change crisis. I’ve been honored to serve as chair of the commission and inspired by the hundreds of hours and passionate involvement our volunteer commissioners, many community participants and City staff have given to this effort.

After several years of intense wildfire impacts in the county and enduring a new annual season of destruction and smoke, we are all acquainted with the threat of climate change. We are less acquainted with what we need to do to adapt our community, to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas pollutants and to restore our climate. Our commission has worked very hard over the past year to draft and engage the public in refining a Climate Action Framework that acts as a guiding document in this effort and that illustrates the principles, priorities and targets for climate action.

We are presenting this Framework for discussion and approval in a joint session with the City Council this coming Monday, Jan. 11. Together as a unified commission, we have voted to recommend the City move swiftly to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to reach a city-wide target of carbon neutrality by 2030. This target is supported by the best current science by The Climate Center, and is being advanced concurrently by Sonoma County’s Regional Climate Protection Agency.

For many, an important question that may come to mind in this effort is “can we afford” the costs of transitioning to clean energy resources and making other important changes to reduce transportation emission, like enhancing the safety and experience of walking and biking in our town. The answer is we cannot afford not to as the costs of inaction rise by the year. When looking at the economic harms anticipated to agricultural productivity due to climate instability, the economic harms projected to downtown buildings and infrastructure due to flooding caused by sea level rise and increased frequency of high intensity storms, we quickly see that early action is the most affordable and reduces the most harm.

Add in the public health costs due to air pollution and we see we are already paying for climate-causing pollution in health impacts such asthma and other respiratory illnesses. The old equation of “economy versus environment” no longer applies and is a false choice. We clearly must attend to both as the environment that provides clean air, clean water and a stable climate is the foundation upon which a stable economy depends.

We cannot control the actions of other communities, states and nations, yet we are inspired by the work being done locally, around the Bay Area and by the State of California to tackle climate change. We can lead by example. In taking action, Petaluma is part of a growing, effective and consequential effort to address climate change for the well-being of today's generations, all future generations and all other species and forms of life who share our one home, our earth.

Please join us this coming Monday evening in this milestone of council review and community discussion of the Climate Action Framework. The adoption of the framework will form a foundation for prioritized city-wide action, will guide the General Plan update process the City is embarking upon, and help focus all our efforts to reduce our greenhouse gas causing emissions year over year through wise investments and actions.

Together we can create a healthier, more beautiful, more walkable and connected community. Thank you, Petaluma, for creating the commission and for the incredible opportunity to serve our community we all love so much.

(Ann Baker is the chair of Petaluma’s Climate Action Commission.)