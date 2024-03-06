It is not uncommon to hear longtime Petalumans exclaim, “I moved here 30 years ago, and this place has changed so much – stop all the building!”

For many longtime residents, 1950 to 2000 was the glory days of our fine city. We were a farming town, with a large base of blue-collar families filling our public schools and a love for “cruising the Boulevard” in classic cars.

What many do not know is that during this 50-year period Petaluma grew about 20%-25% per decade and built a lot more homes than we do today. For instance, from 1990 to 2000 we grew 20% and added 11,300 people.

But since 2000, we have added only 6,200 people – roughly half of the number of people compared to the prior decade in double the time window. 2010 to 2020 was the lowest growth rate since the 1940s during World War II (2,800 new people, or 4.9% growth).

Slow growth sounds good – after all, who doesn’t love a small town. But Petaluma’s slow growth, exclusionary zoning, and fee structures that promote large high-priced homes has forced working class families out of Petaluma. Since 2000, Petaluma’s 65+ demographic has grown 57% (more than double the state average) while the 18-and-under and 35-54 demographics have decreased 19%. Unsurprisingly, average selling prices for homes have gone from $363,100 in 2012 to $805,800 in 2022 – an 82% increase in 20 years. This is not what a family friendly city looks like.

A more recent trend since COVID has been business closures. Inflation and rising costs are impacting local businesses, and residents are tightening their belts. As a result, about a dozen downtown businesses have closed in the last 18 months, and all four corners of Washington Avenue and Petaluma Boulevard are empty. There is little a city can do about inflation, rising costs of goods and downtown rents, but cities can help grow the customer base for local businesses by building housing and attracting visitors to the city.

How much character does Petaluma have without working-class families or if downtown businesses continue to close?

The godfather of total quality management, W. Edwards Deming, said, “Every system is perfectly designed to get the results it gets.” While Deming was referencing industrial processes, the statement is also true for our housing crisis.

If we want to change these trends, we need to change the system that got us here. We need to stop the war on Petaluma’s middle class and support new housing.

We need to build more deed restricted affordable housing for our service workers, veterans, farmworkers, and seniors living on fixed income. We also need more workforce housing for the growing number of teachers, carpenters, nurses, mechanics, truck drivers, and countless other middle-class workers who cannot afford a home in Petaluma.

Talk is cheap and hope is not a strategy. If we want rebuild Petaluma’s middle class, we need to reform the exclusionary policies that got us into this mess.

Some people are concerned that we have not planned for growth, but this is just not the case. Petaluma’s current general plan buildout assumed that in 2025 the population would be 72,700 people. In 2024, one year from the buildout milestone in our current general plan, Petaluma is hovering around 60,000 people.

Even the increased housing targets from the state that have been hyped in the news as “aggressive” will only result in 8% population growth for Petaluma between 2020 and 2030 (1,910 new housing units and 2.5 people per unit equals 4,800 new people by 2030). While faster than 2000-20, this is not even close to the pre-2000 era – a time many refer to as the glory days.

Let’s be real: adding 5,000 people to Petaluma will not turn us into San Francisco.

People say that we cannot build our way to affordability, but there are several cities that stabilized housing costs by building more housing. For example, Minneapolis saw rents rise just 1% over a five-year period while rents in the rest of Minnesota increased 14%. Houston reduced the minimum lot size, resulting in a townhouse boom that is perfect for first-time homebuyers.

There is no shortage of good examples we can follow. We need to change our policies to promote starter homes, apartments, condos, and townhomes. We should encourage them near local businesses and along main transportation corridors so new residents grow the customer base for local businesses and ride Petaluma Transit.

There is no going back in time. What does our future look like?

If we continue with the status quo, home prices will continue to rise, working-class families will continue to leave, and businesses will continue to close. But if we change defunct policies, we can stop the exodus of working-class families and eventually address a two-decades-in-the-making housing crisis.

Elece Hempel is executive director of Petaluma People Services Center.