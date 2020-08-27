Jared Huffman for Congress

Uncertain times call for capable leaders. We are unquestionably in uncertain times, beset by crisis after crisis. While the president has abdicated any responsibility or leadership, we are fortunate to have a capable representative in Washington in Rep. Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael.

Over the past four years, Huffman has taken an active role in scrutinizing and opposing some of the most ill-conceived policies of the Trump administration. But more than just a resistance leader, Huffman has also delivered for the people of his sprawling North Coast district that includes Petaluma.

Huffman’s reelection to Congress in this liberal-leaning district that spans from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Oregon border is all but assured. Still, voters should turnout in force on or before Nov. 3 to support Huffman, giving him a mandate to continue to fight for a better climate, racial equality, education reform and federal assistance for the people of the North Coast.

From his seat on the influential House National Resources Committee, Huffman has become a champion for climate action. A former environmental lawyer, he opposes off-shore and arctic drilling and supports renewable energy development that will provide new jobs to help boost the sluggish economy.

In his eight years in Congress, Huffman has become one of the more progressive members of the Democratic caucus that only won the majority in 2018. His tireless work for the district, including Petaluma, will be fully on display next week when a dredging barge is scheduled to begin work on the Petaluma River.

Huffman spent years lobbying the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for long overdue funding to dredge the Petaluma River and other North Bay waterways, an effort that paid off this year. The project is set to be completed this fall, improving commerce, recreation and tourism in Petaluma.

Huffman is also a supporter of other local infrastructure projects like the SMART commuter rail line and the Highway 101 widening project.

Huffman faces a perennial candidate from Humboldt County who has never held elected office. Dale Mensing, a Republican grocery store clerk, lost to Huffman in each of the past three elections, getting around 25 percent of the vote. Mensing did not respond to an emailed list of questions, but his website mentions support for the Second Amendment and displays a photo gallery of classic cars, for some reason.

Huffman has clearly shown that his values closely align with a majority of voters in Petaluma. If given another two years, he promises to immediately get to work helping the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic collapse.

There is a real chance that Democrats can hold the House and take back the Senate and the White House this November. In that scenario, Huffman will have an opportunity to lead from the front, enacting policies that have been stalled in a divided Washington.

Voters should send Huffman back to Washington to continue the good work he has already done for us. The Argus-Courier recommends Rep. Jared Huffman for Congress.